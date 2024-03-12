Phunware Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.
“Our company today is dramatically stronger than the one we talked about in November,” said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “With management changes, a reduction in our cost structure and marked improvements to the balance sheet we’ve moved into executing on our vision. We have significant traction with existing and new accounts and a new vision of how we’re serving our markets. We’ll share our plans on the earnings call and beyond.”
Full Year 2023 Financial Results
- Net revenues from continuing operations for the year totaled $4.8 million
- Impairment of remaining goodwill of $25.8 million
- Lyte Technologies business was classified as a discontinued operation in 2023
- Net loss from continuing operations was $(41.9) million, excluding the goodwill impairment it would have been $(16.1) million.
- Net loss was $(52.8) million
- Net loss from continuing operations per share was $(17.62)
- Net loss from discontinued operations per share was $(4.56)
- 1:50 reverse stock split effectuated February 26, 2024, received retroactive treatment in the 2023 and prior financial statements, which is reflected in the loss per share numbers above
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(15.5) million
Recent Business Highlights and Notable Corporate Developments
- On March 12, 2024, Nasdaq notified Phunware that it has demonstrated compliance with the requirements to remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market
- Appointed Jeremy Kidd as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing
- Appointed Elliot Han to its Board of Directors
- Announced and executed a Reverse Stock Split
- Expanded Hospitality Portfolio via a Multi-Year Partnership with Escapades Memphrémagog and PAL+
“In late 2023 and into early 2024, we strategically reshaped our operating costs and stabilized our balance sheet to prepare for future growth,” said Phunware CFO Troy Reisner. “Our strategic cost-cutting initiatives have significantly reduced our expected cash burn for 2024, and, through equity raises in early 2024, we have significantly bolstered our balance sheet and eliminated outstanding debt. We are confident that we have the tools for supporting and investing in the business and future growth initiatives.”
Conference Call Information
Phunware management will host a conference call today (March 12, 2024) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States, or 973-528-0011 from international locations with access code: 912114. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.
About Phunware, Inc.
Phunware’s mission is to foster an ecosystem where digital interactions enable a more engaged, interactive, and valuable experience for all stakeholders. We are redefining connectivity by ensuring the widespread adoption of our technologies amongst brands, mobile consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|3,934
|$
|1,955
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $86 and $10 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
|550
|835
|Digital assets
|75
|10,137
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|374
|608
|Current assets of discontinued operation
|28
|3,328
|Total current assets
|4,961
|16,863
|Property and equipment, net
|40
|192
|Goodwill
|—
|25,766
|Right-of-use asset
|1,451
|2,301
|Other assets
|276
|325
|Non-current assets of discontinued operation
|—
|9,388
|Total assets
|6,728
|54,835
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,836
|$
|7,278
|Accrued expenses
|437
|2,741
|Lease liability
|629
|696
|Deferred revenue
|1,258
|1,531
|PhunCoin deposits
|1,202
|1,202
|Current maturities of long-term debt, net
|4,936
|9,667
|Warrant liability
|—
|256
|Current liabilities of discontinued operation
|205
|2,206
|Total current liabilities
|16,503
|25,577
|Deferred tax liability
|—
|—
|Deferred revenue
|651
|1,274
|Lease liability
|1,031
|1,928
|Non-current liabilities of discontinued operation
|—
|1,175
|Total liabilities
|18,185
|29,954
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; 3,851,448 and 2,063,074 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
|—
|—
|Treasury stock at cost; 10,130 and 0 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
|(502
|)
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|292,467
|275,572
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(418
|)
|(472
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(303,004
|)
|(250,219
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|(11,457
|)
|24,881
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|6,728
|54,835
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Net revenues
|$
|4,832
|$
|6,521
|Cost of revenues
|3,146
|3,012
|Gross profit
|1,686
|3,509
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|3,329
|4,114
|General and administrative
|13,780
|17,277
|Research and development
|4,449
|6,149
|Impairment of goodwill
|25,819
|—
|Total operating expenses
|47,377
|27,540
|Operating loss
|(45,691
|)
|(24,031
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(1,733
|)
|(2,406
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(237
|)
|—
|Impairment of digital assets
|(50
|)
|(22,911
|)
|Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
|256
|3,349
|Gain on sale of digital currencies
|5,310
|367
|Other income, net
|230
|211
|Total other income (expense)
|3,776
|(21,390
|)
|Loss before taxes
|(41,915
|)
|(45,421
|)
|Income tax expense
|(29
|)
|(4
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(41,944
|)
|(45,425
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operation, net of $0 taxes
|(10,841
|)
|(5,469
|)
|Net loss
|(52,785
|)
|(50,894
|)
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|54
|(120
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(52,731
|)
|$
|(51,014
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(17.62
|)
|$
|(22.95
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(4.56
|)
|$
|(2.76
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted
|2,379,972
|1,979,634
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Operating activities
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(41,944
|)
|$
|(45,425
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operation
|(10,841
|)
|(5,469
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Accretion of debt discount and amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,136
|1,034
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability
|(256
|)
|(3,349
|)
|Gain on sales of digital currencies
|(5,310
|)
|(367
|)
|Impairment of digital assets
|50
|22,911
|Impairment of goodwill and other long lived assets
|25,887
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|4,071
|3,009
|Other adjustments
|1,285
|441
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|235
|2
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|283
|26
|Accounts payable
|558
|726
|Accrued expenses
|(1,246
|)
|(987
|)
|Lease liability payments
|(959
|)
|(794
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(896
|)
|(318
|)
|Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
|(27,947
|)
|(28,560
|)
|Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operation
|9,512
|1,704
|Net cash used by operating activities
|(18,435
|)
|(26,856
|)
|Investing activities
|Proceeds received from sale of digital assets
|15,390
|1,282
|Purchases of digital assets
|—
|(923
|)
|Capital expenditures
|—
|(242
|)
|Cash flows used in investing activities - continuing operations
|15,390
|117
|Cash flows used in investing activities - discontinued operation
|(8
|)
|(2,375
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|15,382
|(2,258
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
|—
|11,795
|Payments on borrowings
|(5,057
|)
|(8,066
|)
|Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs
|10,476
|4,298
|Treasury stock repurchases
|(502
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|58
|28
|Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations
|4,975
|8,055
|Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash
|57
|(123
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash
|1,979
|(21,182
|)
|Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|1,955
|23,137
|Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|3,934
|$
|1,955
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Interest paid
|$
|1,215
|$
|957
|Income taxes paid
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information
|Issuance of common stock for payment on 2022 Promissory Note
|$
|1,800
|$
|—
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|$
|—
|$
|3,053
|Non-cash exchange of digital assets
|$
|557
|$
|906
|Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc.
|$
|—
|$
|3,064
|Issuance of common stock under the 2018 employee stock purchase plan previously accrued
|$
|48
|$
|214
|Issuance of common stock for payment of earned bonus and consulting fees
|$
|434
|$
|—
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(41,944
|)
|$
|(45,425
|)
|Add back: Depreciation
|84
|50
|Add back: Interest expense
|1,733
|2,406
|Add back: Income tax expense
|29
|4
|EBITDA
|(40,098
|)
|(42,965
|)
|Add back: Stock-based compensation
|4,071
|3,009
|Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|237
|—
|Add back: Impairment of digital assets
|50
|22,911
|Add back: Impairment of goodwill
|25,819
|—
|Less: Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
|(256
|)
|(3,349
|)
|Less: Gain on sale of digital assets
|(5,310
|)
|(367
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(15,487
|)
|$
|(20,761
|)
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Gross profit
|$
|1,686
|$
|3,509
|Add back: Stock-based compensation
|447
|210
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|2,133
|$
|3,719
|Adjusted gross margin
|44.1
|%
|57.0
|%
|Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Year Ended December 31,
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2023
|2022
|Amount
|%
|Net Revenues, Cost of Revenues, Gross Profit & Margin
|Net revenues
|$
|4,832
|$
|6,521
|$
|(1,689
|)
|(25.9
|)
|%
|Cost of revenues
|3,146
|3,012
|134
|4.4
|%
|Gross Profit
|$
|1,686
|$
|3,509
|$
|(1,823
|)
|(52.0
|)
|%
|Gross Margin
|34.9
|%
|53.8
|%