Playing For Frances: Playing for Change Foundation Hosts a Night of Music and Unity in Support of 12-Year-Old Frances Gourley

Click HERE to view the Remaining Charity Buzz Auction Items and Support Finding a Cure for Frances Gourley & Children with Neurological Genetic Disorders

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 9, 2024, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF), an esteemed foundation for amplifying local impact zones through music and community support, hosted a private benefit and concert in support of 12-year-old Frances Gourley to help raise money to find a cure for DHDDS. Frances, the daughter of John Gourley and Zoe Manville of the band Portugal. The Man, is battling the one-in-a-billion genetic disease, DHDDS. The special evening took place at a private residence in Venice, CA, and hosted many artists, musicians, and supporters of PFCF and Frances Changed My Life. Notable attendees include Paul Williams, the songwriter and president of ASCAP, Roy Choi, celebrity chef, and Jónsi, the lead singer and guitarist of Sigur Rós. This spectacular night featured an intimate performance by Portugal. The Man as well as surprise performances by Jeff Bhasker, Redray Frazier, and Asa Taccone.

The evening also included an epic auction to raise money to support Frances’s fight and other children with neurological genetic disorders, featuring items donated directly by iconic artists such as Coldplay, Radiohead, Tenacious D, Billie Eilish, Benny Blanco, Charlie Day, Mac DeMarco, Phoebe Bridgers, Roy Choi, Peter Gabriel, Cleon Peterson, and dozens more. To learn more about Frances and to join the fight, visit franceschangedmylife.com .

In 2021, Frances was diagnosed with DHDDS, an ultra-rare illness shared by only 70 people worldwide. Since then, the preteen has begun to experience acute DHDDS symptoms that will progressively worsen. She suffers from epilepsy, full body tremors, lack of muscle control in her arms and legs, photosensitivity, migraine, nausea, and confusion. Her parents are heartbroken and terrified watching their beautiful daughter struggle with such an aggressive disease without an FDA approved treatment.

PFCF is celebrated for supporting music education programs for children in areas that are rich in cultural traditions but limited in economic resources. Its initiatives extend beyond music education, however. The foundation actively engages in providing essential services like food and hygiene supplies, especially in areas where these necessities are scarce. This comprehensive approach ensures that communities benefit holistically from PFCF's presence.

About Frances Changed My Life

In 2021, John Gourley & Zoe Manville of the band Portugal. The Man learned their daughter Frances had a one-in-a-billion genetic disease called DHDDS. Kids with DHDDS and other neurodegenerative diseases experience the mental and physical decline associated with elder diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. 90% of childhood rare diseases, including Frances’, are without an FDA approved treatment or cure. Frances Changed My Life funds research and development of lifesaving treatments for Frances and more than 150M kids around the world living with rare diseases. Learn more and donate now at www.franceschangedmylife.com.

About Playing For Change Foundation

For over 15 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture, using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 50+ locations across 19 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. For more information, visit PlayingForChange.org, email info@playingforchange.org, or follow @PlayingForChangeFoundation on Instagram and Facebook

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e99fb91e-3ec4-46ba-bbb6-49428890dadd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a111119-320d-40c9-8511-d48ae7423fd8



