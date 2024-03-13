Arco Vara AS dividend policy proposal

The supervisory board and CEO of Arco Vara AS propose to continue with the dividend policy, which pays dividends quarterly: 2 cents in June, 1 cent in September, 2 cents in December and 1 cent per share in March. At the current ARC1T price level, that makes the dividend yield just over 3.6 percent.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive quarterly dividends is fixed in all cases on the 6th of the same month.

Miko-Ove Niinemäe, the CEO of Arco Vara: "The quarterly dividend has only received positive feedback from shareholders. While in general, Estonian investors are used to seeing the receipt of dividends only in the middle of the year, Arco Vara allows you to enjoy the dividend income even before Christmas.”

The right to approve the dividend policy is at the general meeting in the spring of 2024.





Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

