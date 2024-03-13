Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 10 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
13 March 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 March 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|47,000
|102,749,589
|6 March 2024
|2,700
|2,152.47
|5,811,669
|7 March 2024
|2,800
|2,159.70
|6,047,160
|8 March 2024
|2,800
|2,159.26
|6,045,928
|11 March 2024
|2,900
|2,131.07
|6,180,103
|12 March 2024
|3,000
|2,148.50
|6,445,500
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|61,200
|133,279,949
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 116,488 B shares corresponding to 0.54 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 March 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
