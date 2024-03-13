ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

| Source: Rockwool A/S Rockwool A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 10 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

13 March 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 March 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]47,000 102,749,589
6 March 20242,7002,152.475,811,669
7 March 20242,8002,159.706,047,160
8 March 20242,8002,159.266,045,928
11 March 20242,9002,131.076,180,103
12 March 20243,0002,148.506,445,500
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)61,200 133,279,949

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 116,488 B shares corresponding to 0.54 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 March 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2024-10_EN SE-2024-10_Transactions B shares