Annual General Meeting 2024 – GN Store Nord A/S

Today, GN Store Nord A/S held its Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting was held in accordance with the agenda announced on February 19, 2024, as set out below.



The report by the Board of Directors was noted by the general meeting. The Annual Report 2023 and the proposal on distribution of annual profits, including no distribution of dividends, were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2024, and the 2023 Remuneration Report was approved in the advisory vote.

The proposal on the number of members of the Board of Directors was approved. Jukka Pekka Pertola, Klaus Holse, Hélène Barnekow and Anette Weber were re-elected to the Board of Directors by the general meeting. Kim Vejlby Hansen and Jørgen Bundgaard Hansen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor for the company in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposals to renew the standard authorizations to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with and without pre-emptive rights and adopt a new article 5.3 in the company’s Articles of Association. Moreover, the general meeting approved the proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares and the proposal to update the Remuneration Policy. Finally, the general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to adopt a revised indemnity arrangement, including reflecting adoption of the revised indemnity arrangement in the company’s Articles of Association and in the Remuneration Policy.

At the constituting board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Jukka Pekka Pertola was elected Chair of the Board of Directors, and Klaus Holse was elected Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

Jukka Pekka Pertola was also elected as Chair of the Technology and Innovation Committee. Hélène Barnekow was elected as Chair of the Nomination Committee and of the Remuneration Committee, and Anette Weber was elected as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting: 1. Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the company during the past year 2. Submission of the audited Annual Report for approval 3. Resolution of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management 4. Decision on application of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report 5. Presentation of and advisory vote regarding the Remuneration Report 6. Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year 7. Election of members to the Board of Directors 7.a. Decision on the number of members of the Board of Directors to be elected 7.b. Election of members to the Board of Directors 8. Election of a state-authorized public accountant to serve until the company’s next Annual General Meeting 9. Proposals from the Board of Directors 9.a. Proposal from the Board of Directors to renew the standard authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with pre-emptive rights (article 5.1 in the Articles of Association) 9.b. Proposal from the Board of Directors to renew the standard authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights (article 5.2 of the Articles of Association) 9.c. Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares 9.d. Proposal from the Board of Directors to approve updated Remuneration Policy 9.e. Indemnification of the Board of Directors and Executive Management 9.e.1. Indemnification of the Board of Directors and Executive Management 9.e.2. Amendment of the Articles of Association 9.e.3. Amendment of Remuneration Policy to incorporate updated provision on indemnification of the Board of Directors and Executive Management 10. Proposals from shareholders 11. Any other business

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57





Media Relations

Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technologies that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.



We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.