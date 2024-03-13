SoundThinking Announces 7 New and Expanded ShotSpotter Deployments Nationwide

Summary: Leading public safety technology company, SoundThinking, Inc. today announced a combined 7 new contracts and expansions for the deployment of ShotSpotter, the industry-leading gunshot detection system, further solidifying ShotSpotter's presence across key metropolitan regions.



FREMONT, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, today announced a total of 7 new customers and expanded coverage areas for its flagship ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. In the first quarter of 2024, the company secured multiple agreements with municipalities implementing ShotSpotter for the first time or significantly increasing their existing coverage areas, while other cities also went live with newly deployed ShotSpotter technology.

One such city that recently went live with ShotSpotter is Hammond, Indiana. "Our top priority is ensuring the safety of all Hammond residents," said Chief of Police William A. Short. "By deploying ShotSpotter's proven technology, we are adding an essential tool that will enable our officers to rapidly pinpoint and respond to gunfire, ultimately helping to save lives and increase crime incident awareness."

In New Jersey, 4 municipalities either expanded or went live with ShotSpotter. These include expansions in Paterson, Camden County and Newark, where coverage areas significantly increased. Additionally, Bergen County has implemented ShotSpotter for the first time, further expanding the technology's footprint to 14 total municipalities across the state. These bookings are being funded by a $7 million New Jersey state funding initiative specifically for acoustic gunshot detection in order to improve law enforcement agencies response to community gunfire.

This momentum is not limited to the Northeast as SoundThinking has seen growing adoption on the West Coast as well. The city of Lancaster, California recently joined Pico, Hawaiian Gardens, and Pasadena in deploying ShotSpotter's acoustic gunshot detection capabilities in the greater Los Angeles area.

Finally, SoundThinking is pleased to announce a new ShotSpotter deployment in New Bern, North Carolina.

"We're extremely proud that a wide range of agencies nationwide increasingly view ShotSpotter as a critical tool for enhancing public safety and addressing gun violence," said SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark. "From large cities like Newark, NJ, to smaller municipalities like New Bern, NC, these new deployments underscore the belief that ShotSpotter can help police better respond to and investigate incidents of gunfire quickly, save lives, and capture critical evidence, while bolstering community trust.”

Safe Harbor Statement

About SoundThinking

About SoundThinking SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; and SafePointe®, a next-generation concealed weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

