Datalogz and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Data Trust in Public Sector

NEW YORK, and RESTON, Va., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalogz, the pioneer in ending BI sprawl for data-mature entities, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. This collaboration will support Datalogz’s mission to end business intelligence (BI) sprawl at every data-mature organization and bring its innovative BI Ops solution to Government agencies and Healthcare and Educational institutions. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Datalogz’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



BI sprawl is a problem that occurs as data adoption increases. Many Public Sector organizations utilize multiple BI platforms, resulting in thousands of dashboards that increase the complexity and volume of data, reporting and analytics. Datalogz’s portfolio comprises a variety of BI solutions, including continuous auditing of BI environments, BI inventory, risk detection and data unification. These solutions fuse Artificial Intelligence (AI) with BI, enabling businesses to process large amounts of data at rapid speeds, uncovering insights that would otherwise require extensive resources and time.

“This partnership with Carahsoft represents a pivotal moment for Datalogz. Together, we are positioned to revolutionize BI practices across the Public Sector, offering unparalleled efficiency and insight,” said Logan Havern, CEO of Datalogz. “Our combined expertise will empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data, driving innovation and informed decision-making.”

“Carahsoft is excited to add Datalogz to our AI/ML solutions portfolio,” said Laura Howton, Sales Director of Analytics and Data Management solutions at Carahsoft. "Datalogz’s innovative BI solutions are crucial for agencies that manage large quantities of data and empower them to leverage their data more effectively. By working with Datalogz and our reseller partners, we will provide Public Sector organizations with technology that will allow them to organize their data with greater ease and accuracy.”

This joint effort focuses on addressing the unique BI challenges Public Sector organizations face today. By integrating Datalogz’s innovative offering with Carahsoft’s distribution network, reseller ecosystem and Government contracting capabilities, the partnership provides agencies with solutions that are not only powerful but also compliant with stringent Government security standards.

“We see this as just the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship,” said Tina Bhatia, the Head of Business Development at Datalogz. “Our vision is to not only address current BI challenges but to anticipate future trends and be ready with solutions that can tackle tomorrow’s challenges.”

Datalogz solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, please contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Datalogz@carahsoft.com.

About Datalogz

Datalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio includes solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

