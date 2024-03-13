VCI Global Announces Plans to Accelerate Revenue Growth and Advance AI Innovations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, “VCIG”, or the “Company”) proudly announced its strategic expansion of its global footprint from Asia by opening offices in New York and London later this year, as well as setting up an AI Research and Development (R&D) Center in Frankfurt to better serve our growing pipeline of consulting clients and ambitious technology ventures.



These New York and London offices will be led by the recently appointed Group Executive Director, Marco Baccanello. His highly experienced background in Silicon Valley and New York and his past experience with PwC in the UK and US brings valuable expertise and Capital Market relationships to the Company. He is an accomplished Corporate Finance and Private Equity executive, specializing in advising fast growing technology companies on financing, growth strategies and merger and acquisitions. His prior experience includes work in the mobile games and technology sectors, overseeing multiple transactions with companies such as Adobe, GameStop, and Cox Communications in the US.

VCI Global’s AI R&D Center in Frankfurt, Germany, will be headed by the Company’s newly appointed Chief AI Officer (CAIO), Pascal Lauria, who brings over 23 years of experience as a veteran technology entrepreneur specializing in AI and machine learning. Pascal previously founded Cogia Intelligence, serving as CTO and CEO for over a decade, delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to Fortune 500 companies like BMW, Audi, VW, and Lufthansa. Pascal will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s portfolio of technology businesses, and the Frankfurt office will also serve as VCI Global’s European office.

“With Marco’s extensive experience in capital markets and technology, he is the right person to lead the US and UK offices. I’m confident that Pascal’s knowledge and experience in AI and technology will elevate VCIG to a different level, offering unparalleled opportunities to meet the evolving needs of our clients and expand our technology offerings,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

The management is confident that these expansion plans will fuel accelerated revenue growth as the business continues to expand. By incubating innovative technology, and strategically bringing it to the market in a fully monetized manner across a global marketplace, the Company is positioned to deliver highly material revenue and monetization opportunities in the coming years. VCI Global’s AI R&D Center aims to nurture potential unicorn businesses, enhancing its future value proposition.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on consulting, fintech, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and gamification. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, our main operations are centered in Asia, with significant visibility across Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. VCIG primarily offers consulting services in capital markets, real estate, AI, and technology. In technology businesses, the company operates a proprietary financing platform that serves companies and individuals, as well as a secured messaging platform serving governments and organizations. We also invest, incubate, accelerate, and commercialize businesses and technologies in AI, robotics, and gamification.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

