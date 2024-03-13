Netcoins USA announces partnership with Zero Hash to deliver crypto trading in 48 states

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is pleased to report that Netcoins USA Inc has entered into a partnership with Zero Hash , a global leading Crypto infrastructure provider to unlock crypto trading in 48 U.S. states.



Netcoins USA Inc is proud to work with Zero Hash to provide simple, secure and transparent trading solutions in 48 United States. Netcoins USA is on a mission to empower corporate leaders, businesses, institutions and individuals to engage in the crypto market. Netcoins focuses on working with its clients to understand their financial and crypto needs to ensure they get white-glove service beyond traditional trading.

Through the partnership, Netcoins USA will now offer up to 60 digital assets and have access to up to 29 fiat currencies for its clients. Netcoins will integrate directly with Zero Hash through its industry-leading API infrastructure during Q2 2024.

Netcoins will be evolving its business model to focus on a distinct client base to differentiate itself in the US market. Its focus will be to provide cutting-edge and hands-on services to Corporate, Institutional, and Small Business clients through its OTC Sales team and its web and mobile applications.

“We see a distinct opportunity to create a differentiated experience for corporate clients that want to gain access to the crypto market in a meaningful way. Whether it's adding Bitcoin to your balance sheet or starting to infuse crypto assets into your day-to-day operations, Netcoins' goal is to provide its clients with hands-on service that is tailored to their specific needs. We do not want our clients to feel like just another number - we will provide direct access to our team and ensure that we are only an email or a phone call away,” said Netcoins USA CEO Fraser Matthews.

“Zero Hash is a tremendous infrastructure partner with a proven track record of high regulatory standards and enabling companies to scale successfully in the US market. They also provide Netcoins with the ability to partner with them in other global markets as we look to expand our team and services beyond North America,” said Mr. Matthews.

“We are delighted that Netcoins has partnered with Zero Hash to enhance and scale their crypto trading across the USA,” said Adam Leaman, Chief Client Officer at Zero Hash. “Netcoins USA's decision to leverage Zero Hash’s full-stack API and regulatory infrastructure proves as validation that industry leaders want to build on our trusted infrastructure.”

Netcoins USA is growing its team to service the market

Netcoins USA is expanding its operations to work across the United States with a focus on High Net Worth Retail, Corporate and Institutional clients. We see this as an opportunity to provide high-value services to an underserved part of the crypto market.

Netcoins USA will be hiring several sales team members to gain traction in the market with experienced team members that have direct access to clients, ensuring that it can grow its client base quickly and focus on seamless client trading through its self-directed and OTC services. Zero Hash's platform is designed to handle the backend complexity and regulatory overhead required to offer crypto products allowing Netcoins USA to focus on exceptional client services and experience.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-up programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Medium

On behalf of the Board

Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.com ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ), and TerraZero ( terrazero.com ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets.

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only and not powered by Zero Hash). Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential and benefits of the Company’s products and services, the expected adoption and growth of cryptocurrency and the Company’s products and services, the expected benefits and outcomes of the partnership with Zero Hash, the expected integration timelines with Zero Hash, the expected hiring of additional sales team for Netcoins, the development and completion of products and services, the launch of products and services, events, plans, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company’s ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG’s business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, BIGG’s past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the company’s products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the ability to obtain and/or maintain licences, permits and approvals that are necessary to operate the business; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; increase in costs and expenses; the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.