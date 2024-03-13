Unisync Announces Appointment of Michael Rossi to its Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) (“OTC: “USYNF”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Rossi to its board of directors at the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on March 12, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Michael Rossi brings over 20 years of sales, marketing and general management experience in the North American apparel industry from his time with the National Hockey League, Reebok and adidas. He most recently served as President of adidas Canada prior to founding Voce Leadership, an executive coaching business. Michael also serves as Chair of the Terry Fox Foundation Board.

“I’m very excited and proud to join the Unisync Board and to help propel the company forward in its growth aspirations. I’m impressed with Unisync’s proven track record of service and quality, and with the team that is leading the business forward,” Michael expressed.

The five existing directors and Mr Rossi were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Bruce W. Aunger 5,896,331 87.45% 846,281 12.55% Darryl R. Eddy 5,896,331 87.45% 846,281 12.55% Douglas F. Good 5,896,331 87.45% 846,281 12.55% Tim Gu 5,896,037 87.44% 846,575 12.56% Joel R. McLean 5,896,331 87.45% 846,281 12.55% Michael Rossi 6,702,912 99.41% 39,700 00.59%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good

CEO

Investor relations contact:

Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725

Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com