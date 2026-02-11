UNISYNC Corp. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTC:“USYNF”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025, reporting net income of $0.9 million ($0.05 per share), compared to a net loss of $0.7 million ($0.04 per share) in the same quarter in the prior year. While the prior year included unrealized foreign exchange losses of $1.3 million, underlying operations remained resilient, and Q1 2026 margins benefited from a more favourable sales mix and lower depreciation expense, reflecting continued operational momentum.

“The year is off to a strong start and demonstrates the momentum we have built across the business” said Tim Gu, Executive Chairman of Unisync. “We are delivering stronger margins, better efficiency, and improved profitability, all driven by a focused team executing on our strategic priorities. The momentum we have today gives us confidence in the opportunities ahead.”

Highlights

Q1 2026:

Net income before income taxes of $1.2 million, compared to a net loss before income taxes of $1.0 million in the prior year.



Gross margin increased to 23.7% from 19.7% year over year



Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $2.7 million or 12.9%, a 3.9% improvement year over year.



of $2.7 million or 12.9%, a 3.9% improvement year over year. Interest expense declined by $0.2 million due to overall reduced borrowings.



Operational and Financial Review

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $20.9 million, compared to $21.4 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower volumes in public sector accounts, partially offset by a slight increase in airline accounts. Despite the lower revenue base, Unisync delivered an improvement in profitability. Gross margin increased from 19.7 % in the prior year to 23.7% in current quarter. The year over year improvement was driven by a more favourable sales mix, lower offshore product costs and a reduction in depreciation and amortization expense. Net income included $0.1 million in unrealized foreign exchange gains, compared to $1.3 million in unrealized foreign exchange losses in the prior year.

New Business and Outlook

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company secured an additional $7.5 million in annualized new business as previously announced, including contracts in the telecommunications, quick-service restaurant, and government sectors.

Management of Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) segment continues to actively pursue a robust pipeline of material opportunities expected to come to market in both Canada and the U.S. during calendar 2026. The Peerless Garments segment has $25.3 million in firm contracts and options as at December 31, 2025 and continues to pursue additional contract opportunities as they arise.

More detailed information is contained in the Company’s Consolidated Financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and Management Discussion and Analysis dated February 10, 2026, which may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca .

(1)Adjusted EBITDA

The Company prepares its financial statements with IFRS® Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for financial information reported under IFRS. Unisync uses non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to provide shareholders with supplemental measures of its operating performance. Unisync believes that adjusted EBITDA is a widely accepted indicator of an entity's ability to incur and service debt, measure financial performance, and commonly used by the investing community to value businesses.

