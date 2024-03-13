Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

March 13, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala has published its updated Remuneration Policy

Vaisala Corporation has published its updated Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies. The policy is available on the company’s website at vaisala.com/investors and as an attachment to this release. The company’s remuneration practices have been reviewed and enhanced to ensure that they stay aligned with the evolving market practices and industry trends. The policy notices the role of sustainability in Vaisala’s success, and therefore, environmental and social sustainability targets are integrated into the incentive plans. The updated Remuneration Policy will be presented for the Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2024.





