South Plains Financial, Inc. Publishes 2023 Community Impact Report

“Each year, we continue to enhance and broaden our environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) plans to positively impact our Company, the environment and our communities,” commented Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Through our ESG initiatives, we are underscoring our commitment to using the power of relationships to help people succeed and live better in all of the communities that we serve. Our focus on building a financial institution that is the hometown bank in every community that we serve is enhanced by our ESG efforts.”

Highlights from the 2023 Community Impact Report:

South Plains fosters an inclusive workplace and meets Nasdaq’s board diversity requirement.

Provided more than $291 million in loans for small businesses, farms and community development during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Employees volunteered more than 4,979 hours to various organizations.

More than 68% of the Bank’s customers receive their statements through e-delivery.

Recycling efforts yielded more than 62 tons of recycled paper and technology equipment.

Installed LED lights and electronic thermostats throughout our branch network to reduce energy usage.

Partnered with EverFi and Watermark Community Development Corporation to sponsor financial literacy programs for high schools and under-resourced communities in our markets.



About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

