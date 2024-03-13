UPDATE – Creative Realities Partners with Departure Media Airport Advertising to Enhance Traveler Experience at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage solutions, continues its longstanding collaboration with airport advertising company Departure Media to create an immersive advertising experience at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).



With a focus on enhancing the traveler experience through innovative technology-driven advertising solutions, Departure Media operates in 14 airports nationwide, including CVG and, most recently, Kansas City International Airport. Departure Media has been a valued partner of Creative Realities for the past eight years.

"We're excited to continue providing digital signage solutions in our successful partnership with Departure Media,” said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. “A visually appealing environment not only enhances the traveler experience but creates new opportunities for advertisers, opening up avenues for engaging and revenue-generating advertising spaces."

Creative Realities and Departure Media play a key role in modernizing the visual landscape at CVG by integrating upgraded Samsung screens, and seamlessly blending fine pitch direct view LED displays with contemporary static solutions. Creative Realities also helps guide strategic placement of digital signage to capture attention and maximize engagement and visibility in high-traffic areas for advertisers. By leveraging Creative Realities’ ReflectView CMS platform and expertise in navigating airport environments' architectural and installation challenges, the collaboration ensures a secure and impactful deployment that truly transforms the airport advertising landscape.

The centerpiece of this initiative is the installation of two visually striking LED walls measuring approximately nine and a half by eight and a half feet. These unique displays seamlessly integrate static and digital advertising to create a stunning and cohesive advertising fixture. Despite comprising two distinct elements, the static image—about twice the size of the digital portion—blends seamlessly, creating an almost imperceptible gap. The static image typically remains fixed, while the digital advertising portion rotates throughout the day. This dynamic display not only enhances the airport's aesthetic appeal but also provides advertisers with an engaging platform to reach their audiences.

"Creative Realities allows us to offer advertisers a canvas that can bring their brands to life," said Leslie Bensen, CEO and founder of Departure Media. "By creating a more sophisticated and tech-forward option for travelers, we’re not only elevating the airport aesthetic and ambiance, but creating valuable opportunities for advertisers, and, as a result, a more personalized experience for travelers.”

The partnership between Creative Realities and Departure Media exemplifies both companies’ commitment to providing flexible, customized solutions which meet the unique needs of the airport environment and future-proof deployments to help monetize through programmatic advertising. By leveraging the latest in digital signage technology and creative media placement solutions, the two companies are setting a new standard for airport advertising.

For more information, visit https://cri.com/ and https://www.departure-media.com/ .

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

About Departure Media Airport Advertising

Departure Media is a national firm and the only out of home (OOH) advertising company in the United States that focuses exclusively on airports. Founded in 1996, the company works with 14 airports across the country including Kansas City International Airport (MCI), Richmond International Airport (RIC) and Des Moines International Airport (DSM), and is a 100% woman-owned business, with WBE, SBE and ACDBE certifications. Departure Media specializes in the management and modernization of mid-sized airport advertising programs, and its expert team designs and fabricates advertising display programs that improve the passenger experience, enhance the sense of place, and minimize visual clutter by complementing airport terminal aesthetics.

For more information visit: https://www.departure-media.com/

Interested advertisers are encouraged to contact Departure Media at 843-571-2299 or info@departure-media.com .

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

ir@cri.com