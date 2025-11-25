Creative Realities Announces Addition of Tamra Koshewa as CFO

LOUISVILLE, Ky, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced that it has hired Tamra Koshewa as its new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective December 1, 2025. Ms. Koshewa is an accomplished finance executive with 30 years of experience across diverse industries including manufacturing, technology, and services. Her expertise and leadership credentials include a strong operational finance skillset that partners with organizations to achieve higher levels of performance through growth initiatives, margin expansion opportunities, and orchestrating operational turnarounds. Her addition to CRI, particularly after the Company’s recent acquisition of Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), will ensure appropriate synergies are achieved, revenue expansion proceeds, and bottom-line results improve.

“Following on our recent addition of a CRO, I am very pleased to announce that CRI found an excellent individual to be our CFO during this next, exciting phase in our growth trajectory,” said Rick Mills, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Tamra Koshewa’s appointment follows an extensive search for an accomplished, seasoned executive who will take Creative Realities to the next level of performance as we build a larger, stronger organization. Based on her outstanding 30-year track record leading finance teams at multiple companies, Tamra is uniquely qualified to take on the challenges of integrating CDM with CRI, finding synergies across the enterprise, and seeking out ways to ensure margin expansion while de-levering the balance sheet and improving returns for our shareholders. She is a highly-respected, valued business partner with experience driving change, implementing value-enhancing process improvements, and generating positive cash flow. We look forward to working with her as she leads our finance team into the future.”

Tamra Koshewa

Ms. Koshewa was most recently the CFO at Manna, prior to which she was CFO at LLFlex and, before that, HMI, all owned by private equity firms. She also previously held senior financial positions at Equipment Depot, AAF International, Time Warner Cable, and General Electric (GE) – where, over the course of a decade, she graduated from GE’s Experienced Financial Leadership Program and was certified as a Six Sigma Master Black Belt. She has B.A. in accounting from Bellarmine University and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management. In addition, Ms. Koshewa has been a member of the Board of Directors of Maryhurst, a Kentucky-based non-profit healthcare organization for children, since 2012.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to integrate CDM’s business into our own, maintain or improve the financial performance of CDM’s business and realize anticipated synergies, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:

Christina Davies

cdavies@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

cwitty@darrowir.com

646-438-9385

ir@cri.com

https://investors.cri.com/