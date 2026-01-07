Creative Realities Launches Digital Drive-Thru 2.0, a Modular, Scalable Solution Designed to Improve Drive-Thru Efficiency and Flexibility

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced the launch of Digital Drive-Thru 2.0, a next-generation modular digital menu board system engineered to help operators streamline installation, simplify maintenance and scale their drive-thru environments over time. Designed for drive-thru environments and applicable across QSR, convenience, and other operators with drive-thru service, the new system allows brands to expand from single-screen setups to multi-screen configurations without replacing the entire structure.

Early test deployments of Digital Drive-Thru 2.0 have produced encouraging feedback from operators evaluating the system’s flexibility and day-to-day impact.

“Consistency, clarity, and ease of use matter in a drive-thru environment,” said Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities. “What we designed with Digital Drive-Thru 2.0 was a modular platform that gives brands real flexibility. Operators can add or adjust components over time without rebuilding their entire system, putting meaningful control back in their hands as they evolve the guest experience.”

Developed with direct input from franchisees, installers, and operations leaders, Digital Drive-Thru 2.0 addresses traditional pain points in outdoor menu board replacement and upgrades. The lightweight design can be installed manually—no cranes or forklifts required—reducing downtime and removing barriers that typically slow deployment. Additionally, its semi-reflective canopy lighting and adjustable brightness options help operators comply with municipal restrictions around exterior illumination and motion graphics.

Key Features of Digital Drive-Thru 2.0 include:

Modular, Scalable Architecture : Start with a single-screen presell board and expand to two or three displays without replacing existing hardware.



: Start with a single-screen presell board and expand to two or three displays without replacing existing hardware. Adaptive Canopy Lighting : A soft, semi-reflective lighting solution improves visibility while supporting compliance with municipal lighting codes.



: A soft, semi-reflective lighting solution improves visibility while supporting compliance with municipal lighting codes. Adjustable Clearance Bar : Customizable height with optional dual-lane expansion to support operators moving from one lane to two over time.



: Customizable height with optional dual-lane expansion to support operators moving from one lane to two over time. Customizable Microphone & Speaker Placement : Intercom components mount to any part of the system, ensuring clear communication regardless of site layout.



: Intercom components mount to any part of the system, ensuring clear communication regardless of site layout. Streamlined Installation : Lightweight structures reduce the need for heavy equipment, accelerating deployment and minimizing site disruption.



: Lightweight structures reduce the need for heavy equipment, accelerating deployment and minimizing site disruption. Fully Digital with Clarity™ CMS : Real-time updates for pricing, promotions, dayparting, and inventory through the Company’s enterprise-ready CMS platform.



: Real-time updates for pricing, promotions, dayparting, and inventory through the Company’s enterprise-ready CMS platform. POS Integration and Order Confirmation Compatibility : Enables operators to introduce order-accuracy features as their infrastructure evolves.



: Enables operators to introduce order-accuracy features as their infrastructure evolves. Weather-Resistant Construction : Durable materials help reduce maintenance needs and extend system life in outdoor environments.



: Durable materials help reduce maintenance needs and extend system life in outdoor environments. Designed for Multiple Verticals: Engineered for QSR but applicable to convenience stores and other drive-thru operations expanding their food and beverage programs.



Creative Realities has completed two pilot deployments of Digital Drive-Thru 2.0 and expects broader rollout momentum through 2026.

Creative Realities will showcase Digital Drive-Thru 2.0 at NRF 2026, including a full canopy installation and a three-screen configuration. Media and attendees can explore the system’s modular components, lighting features, and CMS capabilities, with on-site interviews available.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its Clarity™, ReflectView™, and iShowroom™ Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including, but not limited to, retail, automotive, digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogic™ and AdLogic CPM+™ programmatic advertising platforms.

