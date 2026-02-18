Creative Realities Announces Repurchase of Slipstream Warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage, media and AdTech solutions, today announced that it repurchased the warrant (the “Warrant”) to purchase 1,731,499 shares of the Company’s common stock held by Slipstream Communications, LLC (“Slipstream”) for an aggregate repurchase price of $200,000. The Company initially issued the Warrant to Slipstream in 2022 in connection with a credit facility provided by Slipstream to the Company, which was subsequently amended and restated twice – June 30, 2022 and October 17, 2024. The Warrant was exercisable for up to an aggregate of 1,731,499 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $6.00. The closing of the Warrant repurchase was completed February 17, 2026 and, upon settlement of the transaction, the Warrant was cancelled. Slipstream no longer owns any warrants to purchase any Company common stock. Additional information about the terms of the Warrant purchase is provided in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

“I am very pleased to announce an agreement with Slipstream to repurchase all of Slipstream’s outstanding warrants, worth upwards of 1.7 million shares of our common stock, for $200,000,” said Rick Mills, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As the Company continues its strong growth trajectory – and remains on track for its best year ever – the repurchase of these warrants provides greater visibility for the future and our total shares outstanding. We appreciate Slipstream entering into such an agreement, which benefits the Company as well as its shareholders, alleviating potential overhang on our stock. With this transaction under our belt, we look forward to executing on our operating plan and focusing on expansion – as well as higher returns for investors – in the quarters to come.”

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, foodservice/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day to day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and AdLogic CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms.

