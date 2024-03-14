Enthusiast Gaming’s Pocket Gamer Connects to Host PGC San Francisco on March 18-19

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company in North America, today announced that its next live event Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) will take place in San Francisco on March 18-19. Being held immediately prior to the Game Developers Conference (GDC 2024), PGC San Francisco is expected to draw a large crowd of video game developers, publishers and other industry professionals to connect, do business and learn from industry leaders.



In partnership with Game Connection America , a renowned producer and promoter of international games industry events for over 23 years, PGC San Francisco will feature talks, panels, and round-tables with experts from across the mobile, PC and console games space, plus match-making meetings, networking fringe events, a lively showcase expo, an indie pitching competition and more. Speakers and sponsors include executives from brands such as Netflix, Samsung, and Hasbro as well as representatives from top-grossing mobile games like Candy Crush, Honor of Kings, and Monopoly Go!

“The global mobile gaming market is fast approaching $100 billion, representing over half the total games industry value and providing a platform enabling brands to influence otherwise hard-to-reach consumers in a variety of ways,” commented Chris James, CEO of Steel Media, a subsidiary of Enthusiast Gaming. “Pocket Gamer Connects has produced must attend events around the world for over a decade to advance this industry and serve the ever-growing ecosystem. While PGC is already the leading independent games event series in its own right, the addition of Game Connection allows us to build an even more compelling conference in San Francisco this year and provides added momentum for upcoming events in Dubai, Helsinki, Jordan and London.”

PCG San Francisco will be hosted at The Hibernia, a glamorous former bank, located in San Francisco’s storied Mid-Market neighborhood and just blocks from Moscone Center where GDC 2024 is being held. More information can be found at https://www.pgconnects.com/sanfrancisco/ .

Other PGC events to come this year include the GameExpo Summit in Dubai May 1-2; PGC Helsinki October 1-2, and PGC Jordan November 9-10 plus the Mobile Games Awards on August 20 in Cologne and more to come.

About Pocket Gamer Connects

Pocket Gamer Connects is the leading independent B2B conference series for the global games industry, owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming. Since its inception in 2014, the global PGC series has hosted 44 conferences across nine countries, welcomed over 50,000 delegates, and facilitated 100,000 business meetings, creating a venue for over $1 billion in deals. Despite a strong mobile focus, the conference series routinely covers all gaming formats from PC/Console to web3 and XR and includes multiple content tracks covering critical issues for game professionals, from the latest industry trends and technical insights, to new ways to monetize and future growth opportunities. Attendees represent every segment of the industry from investors and independent developers to publishers and platform holders.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

