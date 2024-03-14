DraftKings Launches “My Stat Sheet” – A New Tool to Promote Responsible Gaming

BOSTON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today unveiled My Stat Sheet, a gaming tool that gives players the ability to assess, track and interact with their personal stats through intuitive charts and information that will help empower players to make data-driven decisions on their own play and therefore promote responsible gaming. This new feature is now available across all DraftKings and Golden Nugget products.



“As sports betting technology continues to evolve, DraftKings remains committed to continuously enhancing our robust responsible gaming program,” said Jennifer Aguiar, DraftKings Chief Compliance Officer. “The My Stat Sheet tool will help customers evaluate their play and make informed choices.”

Customers can view time spent on the platform, deposits, withdrawals, contest involvement, wagers placed, and net win/loss across monthly, yearly, and lifetime views through intuitive charts and filtering options. My Stat Sheet is accessible to all customers through all DraftKings platforms.

“Responsible gaming has always been a core priority at DraftKings,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings President of Global Product and Technology. “We are constantly innovating to find new ways to apply technology that enhances our responsible gaming initiatives, and My Stat Sheet is an important milestone for us as an industry leader.”

DraftKings is committed to providing the highest quality customer experience while promoting responsible gaming behaviors for customers across all products. To learn more about My Stat Sheet and DraftKings’ responsible gaming initiatives, please visit dksaferplay.com.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 27 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.