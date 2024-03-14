Circana Announces Its 11th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards Ahead of The Inspired Home Show

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO — March 14, 2024 — Circana™ announced its 11th annual industry performance awards just ahead of The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago March 17-19. Awards were presented by Circana’s Home Durables practice to the small appliance and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the United States with the largest dollar share increase among key categories in 2023, compared to 2022, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service. Awards were also presented to leaders in the primary industry segments tracked across North America, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar/peso share increase in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
“As consumers continue to seek comfort and functionality in their homes, the home appliance and housewares industry remains pivotal in meeting evolving consumer needs and preferences,” said Lora Morsovillo, president, Home Durables, Circana. “Amidst ongoing changes in consumer behavior, it’s inspiring to see the dedication to innovation and consumer-centric approaches from companies across the industry. We congratulate this year’s winners for their outstanding achievements and contributions to shaping the future of the home industry.”
|Award
|Category
|Winner
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Cook & Heat
|Newell Brands
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Electric Food Prep
|BlendJet Inc.
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Coffee & Beverage
|SharkNinja Operating LLC
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Home Comfort
|TCL North America
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Floor Care
|Dyson Limited
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Hair Styling
|SharkNinja Operating LLC
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Grooming
|Procter & Gamble
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Self-Care
|Theragun Inc. (Therabody)
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Bakeware & Cookware
|The Cookware Company
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Non-Electric Food Prep
|Bradshaw Home
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Food Storage & Preservation
|Bear Down Brands
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Portable Beverageware
|PMI Worldwide
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Tabletop
|Lifetime Brands
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States
|Kitchen Organization
|iDesign
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Cook & Heat
|SharkNinja Operating LLC
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Electric Food Prep
|SharkNinja Operating LLC
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Coffee & Beverage
|Versuni Canada Inc.
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Home Comfort
|Midea Group
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Floor Care
|Ecovacs Robotics Inc. (Tineco)
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Hair Styling
|SharkNinja Operating LLC
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Grooming
|Procter & Gamble
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Self-Care
|ThreeSixty Group
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Bakeware & Cookware
|Atlantic Promotions Inc.
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Food Storage & Preservation
|Snapware (Corelle Brands)
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Portable Beverageware
|PMI Worldwide
| Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada
|Tabletop
|Gourmet Settings Inc.
| Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico
|Cook & Heat
|LG Electronics
| Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico
|Electric Food Prep
|SharkNinja Operating LLC
| Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico
|Coffee & Beverage
|Breville Group Limited*
| Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico
|Coffee & Beverage
|Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.*
| Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico
|Home Comfort
|Mabe
| Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico
|Floor Care
|Dyson Limited
| Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico
|Total Cookware
|Groupe SEB Development
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2023, vs. YA
*Companies tied for largest peso share increase
About Circana
Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.
