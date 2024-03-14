SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Announces Strategic Expansion into Private Wealth Management Business

HONG KONG, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the “Company”), a securities brokerage company that offers comprehensive financial services primarily to Chinese investors, today announced its strategic expansion into the Private Wealth Management business under its newly formed Hong Kong subsidiary, Solomon Private Wealth Limited. The Company expects to serve a broad range of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and trusts, by offering wealth management services and solutions that span traditional and virtual asset classes.



Thomas Tam, Chief Executive Officer of SOLOWIN, said, “We are dedicated to empowering our clients and investors with a comprehensive suite of services that are designed to manage, diversify, preserve, and grow wealth with confidence. We understand the importance of capital preservation for our high-net-worth clients, so we are strategically expanding our investment into our private wealth management business to better serve the increasing demand for high-quality services we are seeing from our investors.”

To support this new expansion, the Company has opened a new office in the International Commerce Center in Hong Kong to house its growing team of professionals and to accelerate its diversification into this fast-growing business. This office also highlights SOLOWIN’s commitment to building an integrated financial services infrastructure for next-generation investors.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Based in Hong Kong, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS is a versatile securities brokerage company strategically focused on high-net-worth investors worldwide. It offers a wide spectrum of products and services, spanning from traditional assets to virtual assets through its advanced and secure one-stop electronic platform, Solomon Win.

Experiencing robust growth since 2021, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS distinguishes itself through its main subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon JFZ”), licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Future Commission. Solomon JFZ empowers the company to deliver unparalleled one-stop financial solutions to both individual investors and corporate clients. The diversified offerings include Securities Brokerage, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Virtual Assets, and cutting-edge FinTech Services. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://ir.solomonwin.com.hk.

