INE Partners with Virtually Testing Foundation To Elevate the Next Generation of Cybersecurity and Networking Professionals

Cary, NC, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , the leading provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, and the Virtually Testing Foundation (VTF), a California-based 501(c)3 e-learning nonprofit organization, announced they are partnering to provide premium access to cybersecurity and networking training to students at no cost.

INE’s award-winning technical training platform featuring hands-on labs, on-demand videos, and a proven combination of other immersive learning tactics will be a resource for the Foundation’s 10-week internship program. Interns will have the opportunity to engage with INE’s comprehensive networking and cybersecurity courses in cybersecurity. In addition, INE will provide students with discounted access to INE Security certifications. This collaboration will help to bridge the skills gap and equip future technologists with the knowledge and expertise needed to excel in the quickly evolving tech landscape.

“There is a critical skills gap in the IT industry, which has enormous implications for businesses and individuals alike,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “INE is working to close that gap by investing in the education of aspiring IT professionals, creating the next generation of technical experts who will help businesses compete and thrive. This partnership is yet another step in that direction.”

Key highlights of the partnership include:

INE will provide VTF interns with access to premium training materials at no cost to students. This includes a diverse range of on-demand courses covering essential IT skills and the latest industry technologies. Industry Certification Preparation and Discounts: INE training will support interns in obtaining relevant certifications, boosting their credentials, and increasing their marketability in the competitive job market.

“This partnership with INE aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce the skill shortage in the Information Security industry. This partnership provides elite hands-on training opportunities to students,” said Victor Monga, co-founder at Virtually Testing Foundation. “We believe this collaboration will open doors for our interns and equip them with the skills needed to thrive in the IT/InfoSec sector.”

Up to 75% of IT decision-makers report significant gaps in their IT staff’s skills, a growing problem leading to higher operating costs and softer business objectives. As technology advances, the training industry must evolve to address the continuous demand for upskilling and reskilling among organizations and individuals. Collaborations like the one established between INE and VTF mark a crucial stride in equipping individuals with the necessary skills, reinforcing the industry’s strength and security.

