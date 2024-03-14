IBN Re-Engaged to Provide Real-Time Coverage of the 36th Annual Roth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN ("InvestorBrandNetwork"), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is thrilled to announce its continued collaboration with Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH") in celebration of the 36th Annual Roth Conference , slated to take place at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, on March 17-19, 2024.



ROTH, a relationship-driven investment bank dedicated to serving growth companies and their investors, excels in fostering connections between c-suite executives of innovative companies and seasoned investors across varied sectors. With a network of clients and partners at the forefront of multiple high-growth industries, including business services, healthcare, oil & gas, metals & mining, technology, media, AgTech, and sustainability, ROTH will once again deliver exceptional value at its flagship annual conference.

During the upcoming conference, select companies chosen by ROTH analysts will engage in meaningful one-on-one and small-group discussions that provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 500 public and private companies in a variety of high growth sectors. The format fosters the exploration of potential synergies and collaborative opportunities, as well as forges lasting professional relationships. The annual conference will also feature fireside chats and insightful interactive industry panels.

As a media sponsor of the event, IBN will leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to amplify the visibility and expand the recognition of the conference across various digital channels. InvestorWire, one of more than 60 brands within IBN's portfolio, will play a pivotal role in syndicating content across thousands of news outlets.

Jonathan Keim, Director of Investor Communications for IBN, expressed IBN's enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration. "For decades, ROTH has been a leader in transactions management, advisory services, and research. Its flagship annual conference remains one of the most respected and anticipated events in the financial space," said Keim. "We will leverage our extensive networks, comprising thousands of downstream publishers and social media channels, to engage millions of online investors."

For additional information about the upcoming event and its participating companies, please visit: https://events.investorbrandnetwork.com/2024/roth/

