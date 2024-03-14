Elis: €400 million note issuance

Elis successfully priced a €400 million note issuance

under its EMTN Programme

Saint-Cloud, March 14, 2024 – Elis announces today that it has successfully priced the issue of €400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Programme. The maturity of the notes is 6 years and the notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.75%. The very positive response given to this issue, with a final orderbook above €2.8 billion, which represents a subscription over 7 times, demonstrates the reinforced confidence from investors in the Group’s business model resilience and strong outlook for 2024.

The net proceed of the issue would be mainly dedicated to the refinancing of the €500 million aggregate principal amount of notes due 03 April 2025. This transaction is part of the Group’s active refinancing strategy and is in line with further deleveraging.

The placement of the bonds was carried out by a syndicate of eight banks: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsch Bank, HSBC, KBC, Natixis and Société Générale.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this press release should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia, in Canada or in Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities mentioned in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and such securities may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 29 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

