Kandi Technologies Reports 2023 Financial Results

JINHUA, China, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.



Full Year 2023 Highlights

Total net revenues increased by 4.9% to $123.6 million, from $117.8 million in 2022.

As the primary driver of total revenue, off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 51.5% to $107.0 million from $70.6 million in 2022.

Gross profit increased by 112% to $41.4 million, from $19.5 million in 2022.

Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.02 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.17 loss per fully diluted share for 2022.

The Company has a strong working capital position. Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, certificate of deposit and notes receivable totaled $252.1 million as of December 31, 2023.

Dr. Xueqin Dong, CEO of Kandi commented, “We concluded the challenging year of 2023, and it's with great pride that we overcame the challenges in 2023 and made significant strides. In particular, the off-road EVs and related parts sector were the main driver of our record-high revenue over the past three years. In 2023, we developed and launched models such as the all-electric UTV and electric mini golf carts. We acquired Northern Group to expand our sales channels. Moreover, we further strengthened our partnership with Lowe’s, expanding to more than 10 super centers in 2024, thereby broadening our market coverage in North America. We're proud to return to profitability in 2023, marking an important milestone in our development journey.”

Dr. Dong concluded, “As we move into 2024, we will increase our R&D investment and launch more competitive all-electric off-road vehicle products, demonstrating our confidence in the future development of the company and our commitment to delivering shareholder value. We are poised to capture the burgeoning demand for fuel-to-electric conversion in off-road vehicles. Building on this confidence, we expect significant growth in 2024, aiming to increase the value we offer to our customers and shareholders.”

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $123.6 $117.8 4.9% Gross Profit $41.4 $19.5 112% Gross Margin% 33.5% 16.6% -



In 2023, our net revenues rose to $123.6 million, an approximate 5% increase from 2022, driven by stronger sales of off-road vehicles, notably the gross profit of our new crossover golf carts sold in the U.S. surged 112% to $41.4 million, with gross margin doubling from 16.6% to 33.5%, reflecting a profitable shift in product mix towards higher-margin off-road vehicles.

Operating Loss (in USD millions)

2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses ($54.4) ($47.2) 15.3% Loss from Operations ($13.1) ($27.7) -52.8% Operating Margin% -10.6% -23.5% -



Operating expenses climbed to $54.4 million from $47.2 million, driven by higher spending on sales and marketing for our higher volume of production exportation to U.S. The operational loss narrowed to $13.1 million, marking an improvement from 2022, primarily attributed to a higher concentration of sales from off-road vehicles with larger gross margin.

Net Income/Loss

2023 2022 Y-o-Y% Net Income (Loss)

(in USD millions) $1.7 ($12.9) - Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted $0.02 ($0.17) -



In 2023, our net income surged to $1.7 million, a remarkable turnaround from the $12.9 million loss in 2022, driven by sustained enhancements in gross profit, consistent with the trends observed in the first three quarters of 2023.

Full Year 2023 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Friday, March 15, 2024. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1661148&tp_key=bfab9839be



The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC and Northern Group, Inc. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles. The Company routinely posts important updates on its website at www.kandivehicle.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,756,941 $ 84,063,717 Restricted cash 59,873,127 66,976,554 Certificate of deposit 33,947,212 81,191,191 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,886,223 and $2,285,386 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 18,951,745 38,150,876 Inventories 61,551,268 40,475,366 Notes receivable 124,473,111 434,461 Other receivables 6,476,542 11,912,615 Prepayments and prepaid expense 1,909,094 2,970,261 Advances to suppliers 2,609,098 3,147,932 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 343,548,138 329,322,973 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 98,803,772 97,168,753 Intangible assets, net 6,395,825 7,994,112 Land use rights, net 2,754,442 2,909,950 Construction in progress - 199,837 Deferred tax assets 814,610 1,432,527 Long-term investment - 144,984 Goodwill 33,146,682 33,178,229 Other long-term assets 9,993,130 10,630,911 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 151,908,461 153,659,303 TOTAL ASSETS $ 495,456,599 $ 482,982,276 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 28,744,854 $ 35,321,262 Other payables and accrued expenses 7,252,814 14,131,414 Short-term loans 9,072,336 5,569,154 Notes payable 24,071,461 19,123,476 Income tax payable 2,130,083 1,270,617 Other current liabilities 5,402,081 6,089,925 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 76,673,629 81,505,848 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans 8,389,163 - Deferred taxes liability 963,691 1,378,372 Contingent consideration liability 2,693,000 1,803,000 Other long-term liabilities 227,024 602,085 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,272,878 3,783,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES 88,946,507 85,289,305 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 87,532,800 and 77,668,730 shares issued and 87,348,234 and 74,180,171 outstanding at December 31,2023 and December 31,2022, respectively 87,533 77,669 Less: Treasury stock (184,566 shares with average price of $2.75 and 3,488,559 shares with average price of $2.81 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (507,013 ) (9,807,820 ) Additional paid-in capital 457,847,155 451,373,645 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) (16,332,633 ) (16,339,765 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,970,066 ) (28,333,239 ) TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 404,124,976 396,970,490 Non-controlling interests 2,385,116 722,481 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 406,510,092 397,692,971 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 495,456,599 $ 482,982,276





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 Years Ended December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 REVENUES, NET $ 123,599,232 $ 117,813,049 COST OF GOODS SOLD (82,229,209 ) (98,295,323 ) GROSS PROFIT 41,370,023 19,517,726 OPERATING EXPENSE: Research and development (4,265,176 ) (6,029,608 ) Selling and marketing (13,335,950 ) (5,501,475 ) General and administrative (35,381,496 ) (32,325,889 ) Impairment of goodwill (496,981 ) (642,665 ) Impairment of long-lived assets (942,591 ) (2,697,521 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (54,422,194 ) (47,197,158 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (13,052,171 ) (27,679,432 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 9,984,558 6,427,502 Interest expense (1,327,341 ) (707,488 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,803,000 4,196,995 Government grants 2,017,551 1,639,328 Other income, net 4,047,074 2,784,561 TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET 16,524,842 14,340,898 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,472,671 (13,338,534 ) INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (1,802,904 ) 487,510 NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,669,767 (12,851,024 ) LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 1,662,635 (727,361 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS 7,132 (12,123,663 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustment (8,636,827 ) (28,585,025 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (6,967,060 ) $ (41,436,049 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC 78,781,094 75,571,702 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED 79,902,891 75,571,702 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.02 $ (0.17 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.02 $ (0.17 )





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

(Loss） Non-

controlling

interests Total BALANCE AS OF

DECEMBER 31, 2021 77,385,130 $ 77,385 $ (2,392,203 ) $ 449,479,461 $ (4,216,102 ) $ 251,786 $ - $ 443,200,327 Stock issuance and award 283,600 284 - 746,636 - - - 746,920 Stock based compensation - - - 1,231,566 - - - 1,231,566 Stock buyback - - (7,415,617 ) (84,018 ) - - - (7,499,635 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 1,449,842 1,449,842 Net loss - - - - (12,123,663 ) - (727,361 ) (12,851,024 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (28,585,025 ) - (28,585,025 ) BALANCE AS OF

DECEMBER 31, 2022 77,668,730 $ 77,669 $ (9,807,820 ) $ 451,373,645 $ (16,339,765 ) $ (28,333,239 ) $ 722,481 $ 397,692,971 Stock issuance and award 11,685,968 11,686 - 9,357,192 - - - 9,368,878 Stock based compensation - - - 3,476,058 - - - 3,476,058 Stock buyback - - (507,013 ) (3,731 ) - - - (510,744 ) Cancellation of the Treasury Stock (3,488,559 ) (3,489 ) 9,807,820 (9,804,331 ) - - - - Stock option exercise 1,666,661 1,667 - 3,448,322 - - - 3,449,989 Net income - - - - 7,132 - 1,662,635 1,669,767 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (8,636,827 ) - (8,636,827 ) BALANCE AS OF

DECEMBER 31, 2023 87,532,800 $ 87,533 $ (507,013 ) $ 457,847,155 $ (16,332,633 ) $ (36,970,066 ) $ 2,385,116 $ 406,510,092



