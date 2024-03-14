Onco360® Celebrates Excellent Patient Care, Reflected by Impressive Net Promoter Score

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty oncology pharmacy, celebrates excellent service and care that resulted in unmatched patient satisfaction scores. Onco360®’s net promoter score (NPS) saw an 11-point increase, reaching an impressive 94, while the rest of the industry averaged 74 points.



“At Onco360®, we are committed to improving the lives of patients battling cancer and our recent net promoter score proves that our personalized services and specialized teams are making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud that our patients and their families trust Onco360® as their pharmacy provider, and we look forward to continuing to innovate our services to meet their needs.”

Oncology patients reported they were satisfied with the robust pharmacy services provided through Onco360®. In fact, 94% of Onco360® patients reported they would be upset if forced to use a different specialty pharmacy. Additionally, an incredible 100% of patients reported that they were satisfied with the time it takes to fill or refill a prescription through Onco360®.

One anonymous patient shared, “Representatives [at Onco360®] are prompt to fill my prescription needs. The medication arrives on time, as promised. A pharmacist is available to answer any questions and is sometimes more familiar with the side effects than the prescribing physician.”

“Onco360® pledges to maintain the excellent service and commitment to patient care that has earned us an NPS of 94 and has ultimately led to an improved therapeutic experience for patients and caregivers we serve that are battling cancer,” added Fernandez.

Onco360®operates with the mission of improving the lives of patients battling cancer. The pharmacy has robust access to limited distribution oncology medications and offers personalized services such as financial assistance sourcing, expert clinical counseling, insurance benefit verification, and digital support.

To learn more about Onco360®, please visit https://onco360.com/.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact:

Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.Fernandez@Onco360.com

516-640-1332