Onco360 Has Been Selected as a National Specialty Pharmacy Partner for Komzifti™ (ziftomenib)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Kura Oncology for Komzifti™ (ziftomenib), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1) mutation who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.1 This indication was approved based on the phase II, KO-MEN-001 study.2

“Komzifti provides a new treatment option for adults with relapsed or refractory AML who have limited treatment options,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud to partner with Kura Oncology to provide access to this important therapy and support patients and their caregivers throughout their treatment journey.”

Komzifti is a menin inhibitor that blocks the interaction of menin and lysine [K]-specific methyltransferase 2A (KMT2A). Pharmacologic disruption of the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction by Komzifti blocks the oncogenic activity of mutant NPM1, which induces differentiation of leukemic cells as evidenced by increased expression of differentiation markers. About 30% of all patients with AML have the NPM1 mutation.

The efficacy of Komzifti was evaluated in an open-label, single-arm, multicenter clinical trial (Study KO-MEN-001, NCT04067336), in 112 adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML with an NPM1 mutation identified using next-generation sequencing or polymerase chain reaction.2 The study demonstrated a rate of complete remission (CR) plus CR with partial hematological recovery (CRh) of 21.4% (95% CI 14.2,30.2).1

The most common (≥ 20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were increased aspartate aminotransferase, infection without an identified pathogen, decreased potassium, decreased albumin, increased alanine aminotransferase, decreased sodium, increased creatinine, increased alkaline phosphatase, hemorrhage, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, edema, bacterial infection, musculoskeletal pain, increased bilirubin, increased potassium, differentiation syndrome, pruritus, febrile neutropenia, and increased transaminases.1

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

