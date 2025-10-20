Onco360® Has Been Selected as a Specialty Pharmacy Partner for PHYRAGO™ (dasatinib)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for Phyrago™ (dasatinib) tablets. Phyrago is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in chronic phase, for adults with chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+ CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib, and adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy.1

“Phyrago provides a new option for patients diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML or ALL who could benefit from concomitant PPIs and H 2 RAs alongside their dasatinib treatment”, said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “Through close collaboration with our biopharma partners, Onco360 plays a meaningful role that is rooted in the knowledge that patients and caregivers have a trusted pharmacy partner dedicated to supporting them through every step of their journey."

Phyrago is a novel formulation of Sprycel® (dasatinib) designed to enable concomitant use with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and H 2 receptor antagonists (H 2 RAs).1 Clinical data showed no significant reductions in the bioavailability of dasatinib when administered alongside PPIs or (H 2 RAs).

Dasatinib demonstrated manageable safety and tolerability for adverse events, most were low grade (grade 1-2). The most common adverse reactions (≥15%) in patients receiving dasatinib as single-agent therapy included myelosuppression, fluid retention events, diarrhea, headache, skin rash, hemorrhage, dyspnea, fatigue, nausea, and musculoskeletal pain.1 See the Important Safety Information for Phyrago.

Please read the full Prescribing Information for Phyrago™.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.fernandez@onco360.com

516-640-1332

References:

1Phyrago™ (dasatinib) [Package Insert]. Handa Therapeutics, LLC. 2025.