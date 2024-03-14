Global Down Syndrome Foundation Launches Matching “21 for 21” Campaign for World Down Syndrome Day with Support from the Safeway Foundation

Denver, NYC, Santiago, Kampala, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) announced the official launch of their “21 for 21” Campaign that is being generously matched by the Safeway Foundation. GLOBAL’s goal is to raise $21,000 of which 100% of the proceeds will go to life-saving medical care for patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries.

The campaign uses Phone2Action so that self-advocates with Down syndrome can create their own website pages with their photos and story that aim to inspire and help GLOBAL raise critical funds. Supporters can set up their pages here in three easy steps.

As World Down Syndrome Day approaches on March 21 (3/21), GLOBAL is gearing up for several initiatives that celebrate inclusivity, diversity and advocacy for people with Down syndrome all over the world:

1. New York City, USA – Holy See at the United Nations “Conference on Human Rights for People with Down Syndrome & Women”

Thursday, March 21st featuring GLOBAL’s Board Member, Frank Stephens

2. Denver, USA – World Down Syndrome Day Dance Party

Friday, March 22nd at the famous inclusive restaurant and bar, Brewability, 3445 S. Broadway, Englewood, Colorado

3. Santiago, Chile – Health for Adults with Down Syndrome Workshop co-organized by GLOBAL, Centro UC Síndrome de Down and Pontificia Universidad Catholica de Chile

Tuesday, March 26th at the Ministry of Health offices with over 200 general practitioners signed up to learn more and to review the GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome

4. Kampala, Uganda – World Down Syndrome Day Dance Party

Thursday, March 21st GLOBAL and the Global Livingston Institute are working with local Down syndrome and intellectual disability NGOS to organize this fun and inspiring event

5. Important Video – GLOBAL’s World Down Syndrome Day Video featuring self-advocate from around the world

6. “Assume That I Can” CoorDown Video Featuring Madison Tevlin

GLOBAL is proud to support this important video created by CoorDown in Italy

“We are so honored to be a part of World Down Syndrome Day initiatives in the US, Chile, Uganda, and Italy this year,” says GLOBAL President & CEO Michelle Sie Whitten. “We are now actively working in 10 countries translating and distributing our Prenatal & Newborn Pamphlet, GLOBAL Adult Guideline, and other important resources at no cost to thousands of people with Down syndrome and their families.” We could not do this without our wonderful in-country collaborators, the leaders on our GLOBAL Membership Advisory Board, and our transformative affiliates, families and champions. Everyone at GLOBAL works so hard it is lovely to have a day where everyone can just celebrate the awesome people with Down syndrome we serve!”

World Down Syndrome Day falls on March 21st or “3-21” signifying the fact that people with Down syndrome are born with 3 (three) copies of chromosome 21 instead of 2 (two). World Down Syndrome Day was promulgated by the United Nations in 2012 and is celebrated in 190 countries.



To learn more about the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and World Down Syndrome Day, visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org/world-down-syndrome-day-month.

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,400 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and medical care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 110 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer's and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus. GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning Down Syndrome World™ magazine. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

