Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 8 – 14 March 2024

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.

During the week of 8 March 2024 up to and including 14 March 2024 a total of 3,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €15.01 for a total amount of €45,037,380.00.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €187,163,940.00 representing 37.43% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

