RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2023-03-15
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln925
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.271 %
Lowest yield1.269 %
Highest accepted yield1.273 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-03-15
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln955
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids18 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.154 %
Lowest yield1.149 %
Highest accepted yield1.160 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 



 