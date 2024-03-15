DFDS A/S – SUMMARY OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 18 - 15 March 2024

Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting (AGM).



The annual report for 2023 was approved and discharge was granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted, including a decision to pay a dividend of DKK 3.00 per share.

The remuneration report for 2023 was adopted.

Claus V. Hemmingsen, Klaus Nyborg, Minna Aila, Jill Lauritzen Melby, Anders Götzsche as well as Dirk Reich were re-elected to the Board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors’ proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:

Reduction of share capital by cancellation of 661,981 treasury shares and amendment to the Articles of Association

Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares.





A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Klaus Nyborg was elected Vice Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.





