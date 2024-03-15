Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno Announce the Upcoming Release of their Tenth Book: "The Math That Gaming Made (Compendium)"

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno, esteemed leaders in the field of casino industry data science, are set to unveil the highly anticipated 10th edition of "The Math That Gaming Made." This milestone edition promises to provide a comprehensive understanding of gaming dynamics and database marketing, delivering valuable insights for professionals in the industry. This compendium is the result of over 15 years of writing, demonstrating a commitment to share and innovate with the industry.



"The Math That Gaming Made, 10th Edition" delves deep into the intricacies of gaming, offering updated content and innovative additions. With a focus on cyber security, an expanded glossary, and cutting-edge insights into database marketing, this edition is a valuable resource for industry practitioners.

Dr. Ralph Thomas expresses his satisfaction with the latest edition, stating, "This 10th edition is the result of years of dedicated research. By incorporating the latest in cyber security and database marketing, we aim to equip readers with the necessary tools to thrive in a constantly evolving environment."

Andrew Cardno adds, "I am proud of how the co-authors and I have been able to bring this 1,400-page compendium together. The 10th edition represents a significant advancement in scope and depth. We've not only updated the content but infused it with renewed excitement. From unraveling complex mathematical concepts to exploring the potential of database marketing, this edition has something for everyone."

Renowned industry advocate Buddy Frank comments, "Dr. Thomas and Mr. Cardno consistently push the boundaries of knowledge. The 10th edition of 'The Math That Gaming Made' reflects their commitment to excellence and education. The enhanced industry glossary and added content about data base marketing are a clear reflection of this ongoing commitment."

Don't miss the unveiling of "The Math That Gaming Made, 10th Edition" at the prestigious Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (IGA) in Anaheim, April 10th and 11th. Elevate your understanding of casino gaming, data analytics, and marketing with insights from industry experts. Get ready to enhance your expertise like never before.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT Mr. Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today’s geospatial mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

