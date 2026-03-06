Quick Custom Intelligence and Maropost Power Real-Time Data at Enterprise Scale

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced a new API integration with Maropost, enabling high-speed, high-volume data synchronization between the two platforms.

The integration allows organizations to seamlessly sync customer, transaction, and engagement data in near real time, while significantly accelerating backend upload speeds in large-scale environments.

“Our partnership with QCI helps gaming operators move from insight to action faster. By connecting QCI’s powerful analytics with Maropost’s engagement platform, we’re enabling operators to activate their data in real time and deliver more personalized guest experiences,” said Jeff Marshall, AVP Global Partnerships, Maropost.

Built for performance-driven operators, the direct API connection eliminates manual data transfers, reduces latency, and ensures faster data availability for campaign execution and customer outreach.

Key benefits include:

Real-time customer and transaction data synchronization

Accelerated high-volume backend uploads

Reduced operational lag between systems

Improved segmentation and targeting capabilities

Faster campaign deployment





“In high-volume environments, speed isn’t optional, it’s mission-critical,” said Andrew Cardno, Co-founder and CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence. “Our integration with Maropost ensures data moves quickly, securely, and reliably, so gaming and entertainment operators can engage customers with precision and confidence.”

For gaming and entertainment operators, this integration delivers immediate impact. High-volume player and transactional data flows seamlessly between systems, ensuring offers, tier updates, and loyalty incentives reflect current guest activity with minimal delay. The result is faster campaign execution, sharper targeting, and a more seamless guest experience — driving stronger engagement and increased revenue per visit.

By connecting Maropost’s customer engagement platform with QCI’s data platform, clients gain a unified system that streamlines operations, strengthens targeting precision, and supports scalable growth.

The integration further reinforces QCI’s commitment to delivering high-performance data infrastructure built for enterprise-scale environments.

ABOUT MAROPOST

Maropost offers a truly unified commerce platform for ecommerce merchants and retailers. Built on unified customer data and enterprise-grade infrastructure, it provides a fully connected suite of solutions for ecommerce, merchandising, retail, marketing automation, and helpdesk. Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has supported ecommerce and retail businesses across North America, Australia, and Europe. Trusted by over 5,000 global brands – including Luxottica, Mercedes-Benz, Seiko, Intersport, and Fujifilm – Maropost has earned recognition on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and G2’s industry leaderboards.

Learn more at https://maropost.com/.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.