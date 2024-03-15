Circana Announces Its 11th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards Ahead of The Inspired Home Show

Circana™ announced its 11th annual industry performance awards just ahead of The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago March 17-19. Awards were presented by Circana’s Home Durables practice to the small appliance and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the United States with the largest dollar share increase among key categories in 2023, compared to 2022, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service. Awards were also presented to leaders in the primary industry segments tracked across North America, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar/peso share increase in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“As consumers continue to seek comfort and functionality in their homes, the home appliance and housewares industry remains pivotal in meeting evolving consumer needs and preferences,” said Lora Morsovillo, president, Home Durables, Circana. “Amidst ongoing changes in consumer behavior, it’s inspiring to see the dedication to innovation and consumer-centric approaches from companies across the industry. We congratulate this year’s winners for their outstanding achievements and contributions to shaping the future of the home industry.”

Award Category Winner
 Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Cook & Heat Newell Brands
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Electric Food Prep BlendJet Inc.
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Coffee & Beverage SharkNinja Operating LLC
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Home Comfort TCL North America
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Floor Care Dyson Limited
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Hair Styling SharkNinja Operating LLC
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Grooming Procter & Gamble
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Self-Care Theragun Inc. (Therabody)
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Bakeware & Cookware The Cookware Company
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Non-Electric Food Prep Bradshaw Home
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Food Storage & Preservation Bear Down Brands
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Portable Beverageware PMI Worldwide
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Tabletop Lifetime Brands
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
United States 		Kitchen Organization iDesign
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Cook & Heat SharkNinja Operating LLC
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Electric Food Prep SharkNinja Operating LLC
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Coffee & Beverage Versuni Canada Inc.
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Home Comfort Midea Group
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Floor Care Ecovacs Robotics Inc. (Tineco)
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Hair Styling SharkNinja Operating LLC
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Grooming Procter & Gamble
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Self-Care ThreeSixty Group
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Bakeware & Cookware Atlantic Promotions Inc.
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Food Storage & Preservation Snapware (Corelle Brands)
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Portable Beverageware PMI Worldwide
Largest Dollar Share Increase –
Canada 		Tabletop Gourmet Settings Inc.
Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico 		Cook & Heat LG Electronics
Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico 		Electric Food Prep SharkNinja Operating LLC
Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico 		Coffee & Beverage Breville Group Limited*
Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico 		Coffee & Beverage Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.*
Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico 		Home Comfort Mabe
Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico 		Floor Care Dyson Limited
Largest Peso Share Increase –
Mexico 		Total Cookware Groupe SEB Development

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2023, vs. YA
*Companies tied for largest peso share increase

About Circana
Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

Media Contact
Janine Marshall
janine.marshall@circana.com

