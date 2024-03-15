Codere extends its partnership with Rayados as Official Betting Partner





Codere has agreed to extend its relationship with the Monterrey Rayados Football Club as the Club's Official Betting Partner for the next four seasons.

With this renewal, Codere also becomes the 'Main Sponsor' of the women's team, Rayadas.

Codere will continue to deliver on its growth plan in Latin America, relying on its sponsorships and local activations.





Mexico City / Monterrey, March 15, 2024 – (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO / CDROW, the “Company”), a leading online gaming operator in Spain and Latin America, is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of its sponsorship agreement as the Official Betting Partner of the Monterrey Rayados Football Club, with whom it has a successful relationship since 2021.

After three years of collaboration, both institutions have mutually agreed to deepen their relationship for another four seasons, fortifying the bond they've established and reaffirming their dedication to upholding shared values.

“We are happy and proud to extend our relationship with such an important institution as the Monterrey Football Club. It is the team that opened the doors to Mexican soccer for us and with which we have jointly developed our positioning in the Mexican market. Its great growth and results both in Liga MX and in other international tournaments have undoubtedly helped us consolidate our presence in the country, with Codere.mx today being one of the leading online gaming operators in the market. We are convinced that strengthening our relationship as we have been doing over the last few years will continue to help us in building the brand in Mexico,” said Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer of Codere Online.

On his part, Pedro Esquivel, Executive Vice President of Monterrey Football Club, stated: "It is a pleasure for us to continue the relationship with an international brand like Codere, which undoubtedly will help us to continue growing and achieving our goals. We continue to bet on long-term alliances with commercial partners who share our values and objectives, so we thank Codere for their trust and are confident that great things will come for the future."

Through this partnership, Codere's logo will maintain its prominent placement on the front of Monterrey Football Club's jersey, along with being featured in various other club spaces. Furthermore, the collaboration will persist in creating new initiatives and delivering exclusive experiences for fans.

Rayadas

As a new aspect of this agreement and in commitment to continue supporting women's empowerment both on and off the field, Codere will expand and reinforce its role within the club by also becoming the Main Sponsor of the women's team, Rayadas. The relationship with both the men's and women's teams enables Codere to have greater visibility through various joint marketing actions and promotions with Monterrey.

"Joining the women's team was one of our set goals and a pending task we had. At Codere, we firmly believe in promoting women's sports, as we have demonstrated over the past years through various initiatives in the countries where we operate. It is an honor and a responsibility to join as the Main Sponsor of Rayadas and to continue strengthening our relationship with a powerhouse like Monterrey Football Club, renowned for its robust structure in sports, professionalism, and unwavering community support," stated Carlos Sabanza, Director of Sponsorships and Public Relations at Codere Online.

Nasdaq Tower (New York)

To celebrate this renewed partnership between Codere Online and Rayados, and to showcase the mutual appreciation between both organizations, the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York, will illuminate with an advertisement projected every hour throughout the day. We encourage all fans to join us in real-time through this link and witness their team firsthand at this unparalleled location.





About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina). Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence in Spain and throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Guillermo Lancha

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Guillermo.Lancha@codere.com

(+34)-628-928-152