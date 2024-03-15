Guardian Capital Announces Final ETF Valuations

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (the “Manager”) today announced the final valuation of Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF (TSX: GGAC) and Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (TSX: GGEM) (the “ETFs”).



The ETFs were voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of the Manager, effective as of market close on March 14, 2024, and terminated earlier today.

The final net asset value (“NAV”) per unit of each ETF is as follows:

Breakdown of Final NAV per Unit Ticker Final NAV

per Unit Income

per Unit Capital Gains

per Unit Capital

per Unit GGAC $21.882918 $0.000000 $0.000000 $21.882918 GGEM $14.947830 $0.000000 $0.000000 $14.947830





Remaining unitholders of each ETF will be paid the final NAV per unit on a pro rata basis, at the rate shown in the table above, and no further action is required by unitholders.

For further information regarding the Guardian Capital ETFs, please visit www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As at December 31, 2023, Guardian had C$58.8 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.32 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Richard Britnell

Telephone: +1-416-350-3117

Email: rbritnell@guardiancapital.com

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201 Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.



