Acimtamig Clinical Trial Bispecific Antibodies Market Insight 2029

Acimtamig (AFM13) is a tetravalent bispecific antibody engineered to target both human CD30 and the human low affinity IgG Fc region receptor (FCGR3A), presenting promising capabilities in immunomodulation and antineoplastic activity. CD30, a cell surface receptor belonging to the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor superfamily, is notably overexpressed in various hematologic malignancies. Conversely, CD16A is specifically present on the surface of natural killer (NK) cells.

Upon administration, Acimtamig engages two of its binding sites to CD16A on NK cells and the other two binding sites to CD30 on CD30-expressing tumor cells. This strategic binding configuration facilitates the selective cross-linking of tumor and NK cells. Consequently, this interaction has the potential to activate NK cells, induce antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), and ultimately lead to the lysis of tumor cells. This mechanism underscores Acimtamig's ability to orchestrate targeted immune responses against malignancies, offering a novel therapeutic approach in the realm of cancer treatment.

Acimtamig is being developed for refractory and relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma, CD30+ lymphomas, including transformed mycosis fungoides, various T-cell lymphomas, large B-cell lymphoma, and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It's also under investigation in combinations with checkpoint inhibitors and lenalidomide for Hodgkin lymphoma treatment. In September 2023, AFM13, with ALLONK®, earned FDA's fast track designation for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

In December 2023, Affimed presented updated phase 1/2 results for Acimtamig combined with allogeneic NK cells in refractory Hodgkin lymphoma patients. Among 32 treated patients, there was a 97% objective response rate (ORR), with 78% achieving complete response (CR). Median event-free survival was 9.8 months, with 84% alive at 12 months. The therapy was well-tolerated, with no severe side effects observed.

The significant responses seen in this patient cohort, particularly given their treatment-resistant status, are highly encouraging, and the remarkable ORR (97%) and CR (78%) rates underscore Affimed's dedication to expanding access to this therapy. Building upon these promising outcomes, the company has initiated the Phase 2 LuminICE-203 study, with patients in the initial cohorts already enrolled and dosed. Anticipated data from this study is slated for release in the first half of 2024, further propelling the advancement of this potentially transformative treatment approach.

Therefore, Acimtamig signifies a promising leap forward in the treatment arena for hematologic malignancies, offering new avenues for therapeutic intervention, particularly for Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and CD30+ lymphomas. The compelling clinical data demonstrating high response rates and favorable safety profile underscore Acimtamig's potential as a transformative therapeutic option for patients facing refractory or relapsed disease. As research advances and further trials assess its effectiveness in combination therapies, Acimtamig is positioned to play a pivotal role in enhancing outcomes and quality of life for individuals contending with these formidable malignancies.