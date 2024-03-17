Anbenitamab Clinical Trials Bispecific Antibodies Market Forecast 2029

Delhi, March 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Anbenitamab, or KN026, is an innovative anti-HER2 bispecific antibody developed by Alphamab Oncology. Engineered with CRIB (Charge Repulsion Induced Bispecific) technology, it enables dual binding to distinct HER2 receptor epitopes, effectively blocking HER2 signals. The HER2 receptor, which is overexpressed in many types of cancer cells, plays an important role in cell proliferation, differentiation, and survival, making it a promising therapeutic target. Anbenitamab, which targets HER2 via this dual-binding mechanism, thus shows promise as a therapy for HER2-positive malignancies.

By binding to two separate epitopes of the HER-2 receptor, Anbenitamab employs a unique approach, inhibiting heterodimerization and downstream signaling pathways. This dual binding mechanism also triggers antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), leading to apoptosis in HER-2-overexpressing tumor cells. These actions position Anbenitamab as a promising therapy for HER-2-overexpressing malignancies by directly disrupting aberrant HER-2 signaling crucial for tumor development and survival.

Anbenitamab has outperformed the combination of Trastuzumab and Pertuzumab, two commonly used HER2-targeted treatments. Importantly, Anbenitamab has a higher binding affinity for the HER2 receptor and inhibits tumors more effectively in HER2-positive cell lines. This increased potency suggests that Anbenitamab could be a more effective treatment choice for HER2-overexpressing tumors. Furthermore, Anbenitamab has demonstrated promising inhibitory effects on tumor cells with medium or low levels of HER2, as well as trastuzumab-resistant cell lines. This ability to target and inhibit tumor cells with varied degrees of HER2 expression or acquired resistance to existing therapies demonstrates Anbenitamab's versatility and potential advantages over currently available HER2-targeting treatments.

Anbenitamab is currently in phase 2/3 clinical trials for HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJ) and breast cancer (BC), in conjunction with chemotherapy. Additionally, phase 2 trials are investigating its efficacy in first-line HER2+ BC alongside chemotherapy and as a monotherapy for GC/GEJ and other HER2+ solid cancers. Previous clinical trials demonstrated that Anbenitamab exhibits favorable efficacy and safety profiles, even among heavily treated HER2-positive breast cancer patients. In November 2023, China's National Medical Products Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation bestowed Breakthrough Therapy designation upon Anbenitamab when combined with chemotherapy for HER2-positive gastric cancer treatment.

In conclusion, Anbenitamab stands as a promising beacon of hope in the realm of cancer therapeutics. This innovative anti-HER2 bispecific antibody simultaneously target two distinct epitopes of the HER2 receptor, resulting in a dual HER2 signal blockade. Its multifunctional design holds significant potential for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers, offering a novel approach to combatting tumor proliferation and survival. As Anbenitamab progresses through clinical trials, its unique mechanism of action and promising efficacy profile pave the way for a new era in targeted cancer therapy, offering renewed optimism for patients and clinicians alike.