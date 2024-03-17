Lutikizumab Clinical Trials Approved Bispecific Antibodies Market Insight

Delhi, March 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Lutikizumab (ABT-981) represents an innovative advancement in the field of immunotherapy, serving as a novel human dual-variable domain immunoglobulin meticulously designed to bind and inhibit both IL-1α and IL-1β, while ensuring minimal interference with other members of the IL-1 family. Originating from Abbott Laboratories, the compound is now under the stewardship of AbbVie following acquisition, with the latter spearheading its continued development.

Currently undergoing phase 2 trials, lutikizumab emerges as a promising therapeutic candidate for addressing Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), colloquially known as acne inversus, a distressing chronic inflammatory skin condition. Extensive research has revealed elevated levels of IL-1α and IL-1β in HS lesions, underscoring the rationale behind investigating lutikizumab's potential efficacy in mitigating this condition's symptoms.

In January 2024, AbbVie disclosed the eagerly awaited phase 2 trial results, which demonstrated notable achievements. Specifically, adults afflicted with moderate to severe HS, having previously experienced treatment failure with anti-TNF therapy, exhibited significantly higher response rates when administered lutikizumab (ABT-981) compared to placebo. The primary endpoint of achieving HS Clinical Response at week 16 was notably surpassed by those receiving lutikizumab, instilling optimism regarding its therapeutic potential in HS management.

Bolstered by these encouraging findings, AbbVie has resolved to progress lutikizumab's clinical program for HS into phase 3 trials, marking a significant stride towards addressing the unmet medical needs of individuals grappling with this challenging dermatological condition.

Furthermore, plans are underway to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lutikizumab in adult participants with active ulcerative colitis, with the anticipated commencement slated for late March 2024. This trial aims to assess adverse events and measure changes in disease activity resulting from the administration of intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) lutikizumab among these patients.

Preceding these forthcoming trials, lutikizumab underwent phase 2 evaluation in patients diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis (OA) presenting evidence of synovitis. However, the outcomes revealed only modest improvements in the WOMAC pain score and a lack of synovitis improvement. These findings suggest that IL-1 inhibition may not serve as an effective analgesic or anti-inflammatory therapy for the majority of patients with knee OA and associated synovitis.

In summary, Lutikizumab emerges as a promising therapeutic pathway in the sphere of dermatology, holding potential for addressing a range of dermatologic, rheumatological, and gastroenterological conditions. While phase 2 trials have shown encouraging results in Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), further research is needed to ascertain its efficacy in ulcerative colitis and knee osteoarthritis. Despite initial setbacks in the latter indication, ongoing clinical investigations underscore AbbVie's commitment to exploring lutikizumab's full therapeutic potential. With ongoing research, lutikizumab is primed to deliver substantial improvements in the lives of patients grappling with debilitating inflammatory conditions.



