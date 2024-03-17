Plamotamab Clinical Trials Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Drug Sales Report 2029

Delhi, March 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Xencor's plamotamab represents a novel bispecific monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidate engineered to harness the immune system's antitumor potential. This innovative molecule incorporates an Fc domain and exhibits dual antigen-binding specificity, a design strategy that confers it with prospective anti-cancer activity. One of plamotamab's antigen-binding domains is directed against human CD3, a surface antigen expressed on T lymphocytes, while the other domain selectively recognizes and binds to human CD20, a tumor-associated antigen predominantly overexpressed on B cells across various developmental stages. Xencor has signed an exclusive collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Janssen Biotech for the development and commercialization of plamotamab.

The XmAb® Bispecific Fc Domain, a proprietary platform developed by Xencor, serves as the molecular scaffold underpinning plamotamab's unique bifunctional design. This engineered Fc region not only enables the integration of the two distinct antigen-binding domains but also confers favorable pharmacokinetic properties on the antibody, including an extended circulating half-life, enhanced stability, and streamlined manufacturing processes. Upon systemic administration, plamotamab simultaneously engages with both T lymphocytes, via the CD3-targeting arm, and malignant B-lineage cells overexpressing the CD20 tumor-associated antigen.

This dual binding event initiates a potent antitumor immune response, wherein plamotamab facilitates the recruitment and activation of cytotoxic T cells against the CD20-positive cancer cell population. Notably, the presence of the Fc domain within plamotamab's structure not only contributes to its prolonged persistence in circulation but also augments the T-cell-mediated cytotoxicity against tumor cells. This is achieved through Fc receptor binding, which potentiates effector functions such as antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), further amplifying the destruction of malignant B cells.

Safety and anti-tumor activity observed in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial suggest that plamotamab is generally well tolerated and exhibits promising clinical efficacy when used alone. Additionally, plamotamab is undergoing evaluation in a Phase 2 study, where it is being investigated in combination with tafasitamab plus lenalidomide for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. This study comprises two segments – a safety run-in phase aimed at establishing the safety profile of the triple combination, followed by a two-arm, open-label cohort where patients will be randomized to receive either the triple combination or tafasitamab plus lenalidomide.

In conclusion, plamotamab stands at the forefront of innovative cancer therapies, showcasing promising safety profiles and encouraging clinical activity as demonstrated in Phase 1 trials. Its inclusion in Phase 2 studies, particularly in combination with established treatments for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, highlights its potential to address unmet medical needs in challenging malignancies.