Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 11 March 2024 – 15 March 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 11:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement11,222,64212.40139,132,791
11 March 2024250,00012.643,159,875
12 March 2024350,00012.744,459,910
13 March 2024201,34712.842,585,114
14 March 2024317,20012.954,107,835
15 March 2024257,23212.933,325,341
Total, week number 111,375,77912.8217,638,075
Accumulated under the program12,598,42112.44156,770,866

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 11,477,171 own shares corresponding to 0.74 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

