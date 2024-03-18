Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 11

18 March 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 11

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 11:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,599,850196.5194510,920,996
11/03/2024120,000202.373724,284,844
12/03/202470,000203.436714,240,569
13/03/202425,000207.48885,187,220
14/03/202425,000206.42635,160,658
15/03/202455,000206.593611,362,648
Total accumulated over week 11295,000204.189660,235,939
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,894,850198.4451571,156,934

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.34% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

