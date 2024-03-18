|Company announcement no. 11 2024
|Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
18 March 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 11
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 11:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,599,850
|196.5194
|510,920,996
|11/03/2024
|120,000
|202.3737
|24,284,844
|12/03/2024
|70,000
|203.4367
|14,240,569
|13/03/2024
|25,000
|207.4888
|5,187,220
|14/03/2024
|25,000
|206.4263
|5,160,658
|15/03/2024
|55,000
|206.5936
|11,362,648
|Total accumulated over week 11
|295,000
|204.1896
|60,235,939
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,894,850
|198.4451
|571,156,934
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.34% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
