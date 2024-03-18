Company announcement no. 11 2024



























Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 11

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 11:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,599,850 196.5194 510,920,996 11/03/2024 120,000 202.3737 24,284,844 12/03/2024 70,000 203.4367 14,240,569 13/03/2024 25,000 207.4888 5,187,220 14/03/2024 25,000 206.4263 5,160,658 15/03/2024 55,000 206.5936 11,362,648 Total accumulated over week 11 295,000 204.1896 60,235,939 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,894,850 198.4451 571,156,934

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.34% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

