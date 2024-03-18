Mobilicom to Showcase its Field-Proven Cybersecure Drone Solutions at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Global Force Symposium & Expo

Mobilicom’s military-grade cybersecurity solutions include ground, aerial, and maritime unmanned drone and robotics platforms that operate in the most stringent environments

Shoham, Israel, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will showcase its end-to-end solutions to procurement specialists from the U.S. Army and to defense contractors at the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition in Huntsville, Alabama from March 26-28, 2024.

Mobilicom will exhibit at Booth #1329 in conjunction with Mistral, its strategic partner in the U.S. defense market and a prime contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense.

The theme of this year’s AUSA Global Force Symposium & Exposition is “continuous transformation to deliver ready combat formations”.

“In line with the symposium’s theme, Mobilicom is continuously innovating to deliver the technology that tomorrow’s defense organizations and agile fighting forces need. Our cybersecure military-grade technologies are powering small-sized drone and robotics systems that are designed for, purchased and used by some of the largest and most advanced militaries in the world, including the U.S., Europe countries, and Israel,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “We look forward to engaging with key decision makers in the field at AUSA Global Force.”

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

