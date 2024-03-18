TRESU Investment Holding A/S – registration for investor call

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03.2024
18.03.2024
TRESU Investment Holding A/S is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held:
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, at 11am CET.
The Annual Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentation there will be an opportunity for Q+A.
A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.
To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S Finn Holm no later than 26 March 2024 9am CET - fho@tresu.com
Stephan Plenz
CEO, TRESU
For further details, please contact:
CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480
CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780
Attachment