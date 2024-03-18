TRESU Investment Holding A/S – registration for investor call

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03.2024

18.03.2024

TRESU Investment Holding A/S is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held:

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, at 11am CET.

The Annual Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentation there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to Financial manager at TRESU A/S Finn Holm no later than 26 March 2024 9am CET - fho@tresu.com

Stephan Plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

Attachment