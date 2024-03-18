NetBet Casino joins forces with 7777 gaming

LONDON, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has come to an agreement with 7777 gaming to feature the company's licensed products on their website. This is part of NetBet Casino’s ongoing mission to maintain its positions as an innovator in the iGaming industry.



7777 gaming was founded in 2020 and has since expanded to offer its clients high-quality products and games. The company has always prioritized innovation to stay at the forefront in a highly competitive market, leading to its recognition at various awards events such as the EGR B2B Awards and CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards.

With 7777 gaming having so many excellent offerings on their website, it has been difficult for NetBet to restrict themselves to just three choices. Ultimately, they have chosen Zeus Quest, Jinn, and Pearl of Egypt Kingdom to act as the latest additions to their portfolio.

While NetBet is actively looking to expand into new markets, the company is also very selective about who it partners with. This helps ensure that their new and existing customers get the best possible iGaming experience.

Claudia Georgevici, Public Relations Manager of NetBet, said: "NetBet is proud of its reputation as a provider of high-class entertainment, as well as our ongoing commitment to promoting a responsible iGaming experience. We believe that 7777 gaming shares these vital commitments, making them an ideal partner for our ongoing mission to establish ourselves as an innovator in the industry."

NetBet players can enjoy 7777 gaming's exciting new titles by visiting their website.

For more information contact pr@netbet.com

About NetBet.com

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world’s favourite online gaming brands.