Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance Announces its 10th Anniversary

BOSTON, MA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) announced its 10th Anniversary, celebrating a decades-long journey of pioneering advancements in enterprise AR technology. Founded with the vision of fostering collaboration, accelerating adoption, and driving innovation, the AREA has emerged as the leading global, not-for-profit association shaping the future of enterprise AR.

"Innovation knows no bounds, and the AREA is proud to have been at the forefront of driving technological advancements and fostering collaboration within the AR ecosystem," said Mark Sage, Executive Director of the AREA. "As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AR and shaping the future of enterprise technology."

Established in 2014, the AREA was born out of recognizing that AR held transformative potential for industries worldwide. With the mission to facilitate dialogue, share best practices, and advocate for AR adoption, the alliance united industry leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the vast possibilities of AR technology. Over the past decade, the AREA has achieved significant milestones:

Collaborative Research Initiatives : The AREA has spearheaded groundbreaking research projects, fostering collaboration between industry stakeholders and academia to advance AR technologies and applications.

Strategic Partnerships: The AREA has forged partnerships with leading technology companies, startups, and research institutions, driving innovation and accelerating the adoption of AR across diverse industries.

“We envision a future where AR seamlessly integrates into everyday workflows, unlocking new possibilities for productivity, efficiency, and creativity,” Sage added.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.