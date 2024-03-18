Smokey Bones Turns Up Basketball Season with All You Can Eat Wings!

Dig Into All You Can Eat Mouthwatering, Jumbo Chicken Wings For Only $14.99, March 19 – April 8

Plantation, Fla., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tournament season just got a whole lot tastier! Smokey Bones , owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., is excited to announce its slam-dunk deal for wing enthusiasts. From March 19 through April 8, fans can dig into sweet deals during the college basketball season with All You Can Eat (AYCE) Wings for only $14.99. Savor this limited-time wing experience while cheering for your favorite team!

With three ways to ‘wing it,’ Smokey Bones offers its signature jumbo bone-in wings served either house-smoked or traditional fried style, as well as crispy fried boneless wings. All wings can be hand-tossed in your preferred sauce or dry rub or can be tried the “Bones Way” with Smokey Bones’ signature house seasoning and a drizzle of sweet BBQ glaze.

“We’re proud to offer unbeatable value on our signature, craveable chicken wings. Guests can enjoy the ultimate game-watching experience on our many TV screens, guaranteeing they won't miss a single moment of the action, all while digging into their favorite food!” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “We're excited to be the ultimate destination for wing lovers and basketball fanatics throughout this thrilling tournament.”

In addition to AYCE Wings, Bones Club members can earn significant rewards during this exciting time! Once the tournament begins, loyalty program members can accrue 16 points for every dollar spent at Smokey Bones’ restaurants, or online at SmokeyBones.com on tournament days.

The All You Can Eat Wings deal is available for dine-in only at participating Smokey Bones locations. The offer is valid while supplies last or through April 8.

For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

