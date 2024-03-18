Weebit Nano to demo its ReRAM technology on GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX® platform

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, will showcase a live demo of Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology implemented in GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX® platform.



Weebit will demonstrate its embedded ReRAM module on the advanced 22nm fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI) process at Embedded World 2024, a leading global industry conference held annually in Nuremberg, Germany. The demo confirms the capability of ReRAM in this advanced geometry – a process node where embedded flash is unable to scale. It also highlights some of the numerous capabilities of Weebit ReRAM, including ultra-low power consumption, fast programming time and byte addressability.

The 8Mb Weebit ReRAM demo chip in 22nm has the largest memory capacity of any Weebit module to-date and is implemented in the most advanced process so far. Testing of the chip has been underway since end of last year, when Weebit received the first 22nm wafers integrating its embedded ReRAM.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “This new demonstration is a testament to the scalability of our ReRAM, and our team’s ongoing efforts to achieve the best possible performance. We have been able to achieve such performance through a combination of analog and digital design prowess as well as physics and materials expertise. The Weebit engineering teams are focused on continuous technology enhancements, which are critical as we look towards rolling out a commercial solution in 22nm – the industry’s most common process node.”

Demonstration at Embedded World

Customers can see the new demo in Weebit’s booth #4-658 (Hall 4) at Embedded World 2024, being held in Nuremberg, Germany, April 9-11, 2024. To arrange a 1:1 demo or an in-person meeting with Weebit executives and technologists, email info@weebit-nano.com.

Presentation by Weebit’s VP of R&D

As part of the Embedded World conference program, Weebit’s VP of R&D Ilan Sever will deliver a presentation, “Smart Memory Partitioning Enhances System Performance,” on Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 10:30–11:00 am as part of session ‘5.7 board level HW engineering: Memory.’ Learn more here: https://events.weka-fachmedien.de/embedded-world-conference/program.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Investors

Eric Kuret, Automic Group

P: +61 417 311 335

E: eric.kuret@automicgroup.com.au

Media – Australia

Tristan Everett, Automic Group

P: +61 403 789 096

E: tristan.everett@automicgroup.com.au

Media – US

Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano

P: +1 650-336-4222

E: jen@weebit-nano.com