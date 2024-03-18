UPDATE – Pattern to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

REDMOND, Wash., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced that Mark R. Anderson, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 8 – 11, 2024. The fully virtual conference will feature fireside chats and presentations from leading public and private companies in the Biopharma, Medtech, Diagnostics and Digital Health sectors as well as thematic panel discussions.



Pattern’s presentation will showcase the Company’s business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones, and is scheduled for April 11, 2024, from 3:45-4:25 PM ET in track 4. A live webcast will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham138/ptrcp/2468414. The webcast will be archived on Needham’s site for 90 days and will also be archived on Pattern’s website at www.patterncomputer.com.

In addition, meetings will be available during the conference for qualified institutional, private equity and venture capital investors. For additional information or to meet with Mr. Anderson during the conference, please contact your Needham sales representative or Pattern’s Vice President of Investor Relations, Laura Guerrant-Oiye, at laura@patterncomputer.com.

Mr. Anderson commented, “2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Pattern. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our Pattern Discovery Engine™ and using it to generate assets. We are now at an inflection point to commercializing them. These include, and are not limited to: combination cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers, in which we are looking to partner with firms to bring these drugs into clinical trials; the Pattern Discovery Engine™; ProSpectral™, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument; and TrueXAI™.”

About Needham & Co.

Needham & Company is a globally recognized investment banking and asset management firm focused solely on growth companies and their investors. Founded in 1985, the firm is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Miami. Needham’s principal activities involve assisting clients through a variety of advisory and transaction-related services, with a specific focus on: Investment Banking, Equity Research, Institutional Sales and Trading, and Asset Management. www.needhamco.com.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc., a Seattle-area company, uses its proprietary Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. Its proprietary mathematical techniques can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and finance. www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

